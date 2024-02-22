Former NFL-exec says team will have to jump into Top 10 to get JJ McCarthy

A huge thank you to Colum Cronin for sharing this on Mile High Report. His Irish NFL Show is damn good, so definitely give them a follow on Twitter. He and the lads also have a Mile High Broncos Podcast called Dublin to Denver each week. Getting this kind of insight from a former NFL executive is always fun and adds good discussion and discourse.

Watch the full 34-minute interview below and Colum added some of the highlight transcriptions from that interview as well.

Randy Mueller is a former NFL Executive of Year, he was the General Manager for both the New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins and the Pro Personnel Director for the Seattle Seahawks. He spoke with me on the Irish NFL Show.

Two years ago when me, the vast majority of Broncos Country, and most analysts were giddy about the Russell Wilson trade. Randy Mueller and Mike Sando were much more circumspect. Given they’ve been proven correct I asked Randy what it was that gave them pause?

“Well for one thing Mike and I both live in the Seattle area and I spent 17 years with the organization myself... that’s still my team to this day after 35 years in the NFL, I still follow them the closest we had seen a little trend downward in our opinion with Russell’s ability but even more so than that... I’ve never been for having a diva as my quarterback and that’s kind of what Russell became was a diva.”

Randy worked with George Paton in Miami for a couple of seasons. With the Dolphins, Randy was GM and George was Director of Pro Personnel. I asked was he surprised that things haven’t worked out for George in Denver as GM (thus far at least) and what advice he might have for first time GMs?

“I think George really probably, if you gave him some truth serum to him, would say, hey, I probably wished I would have had a go to evaluator that I really knew and trusted alongside that could I bet I could bounce things off of. I don’t know that he’s had that during his time in Denver.”

There’s been plenty of buzz about JJ McCarthy within the last couple of weeks, but Randy has been saying since December that he rated him higher, and he believed NFL teams would rate him higher than analysts were at that time.

We’ve seen evidence of that over the past few weeks, so I asked him what it is that impresses him about the Michigan QB?

“I think the reason that he’s been a little bit of an enigma, McCarthy is that at Michigan they played kind of an old school offensive system, not asked him to do a lot. They want to run the ball. I get all that stuff. But he showed me some things that made me say wow, and I don’t think everybody saw that. I think they will in time. He’s not 21 yet. He can’t even go have a beer yet. That’s how young he is. The development outside the Michigan scheme will make him, I think, better as well. He’s just one of those kids that I think is going to be a better pro than he was a college player, and I think you’re going to have to get in the top ten at the end of the day to get him. “I do think Sean is one of those guys that gets it. He can evaluate, he knows how to identify the skills that are important.... if you’re going to tell me that Sean Payton can team up with JJ McCarthy, I’m signing up.”

