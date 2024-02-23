NFL free agent profile: DT Bilal Nichols

We’re going a little defensive line heavy with these early free agent profiles. None of us really knows how the Denver Broncos will approach free agency this year other than they appear to be out on the first wave. Knowing how much help they need along the defensive line, that made this position group an obvious starting point.

Bilal Nichols — Defensive Tackle

Age: 28 | Experience: 7 Years (94 games played, 83 starts)

Height and Weight: 6’3” and 313 pounds

After being drafted by the Chicago Bears in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Nichols found himself in the starting lineup fairly quickly for a rookie and has been a full-time starter in the NFL ever since. He joined the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022 and has been a fairly good starter for them.

Why signing Nichols makes sense

Nichols fits the bill for the second wave type free agent signing. While he has been an NFL starter nearly his whole career, he hasn’t been what you would consider an elite starter. He has gotten the job done, but isn’t considered a top tier talent. In many ways, he’d provide a good bridge for a team needing to add serviceable talent while they continue the rebuild.

Why signing Nichols doesn’t make sense

The part I see from this potential signing is that I don’t think it makes the Denver Broncos defensive line any better than they were in 2023. At best, there would be no change and that issue with that is the defensive line struggled last season. With the potential loss of D.J. Jones to cap casualty, the unit is already looking to take a big step backward.

Again, the problem is the Broncos don’t have the cap to make any first wave signings and only one draft pick in the first two rounds. They have to do something to try to get through the season with a serviceable lineup at every position group.

Final thoughts

Two years ago, Nichols signed a two-year deal worth $11 million with the Raiders. Overthecap.com sees this valuation has fallen from there, but we all know that free agents get overpaid. Pro Football Focus wasn’t big on that two-year deal back in 2021 either, saying:

Nichols is projected to fetch a three-year, $24 million deal this offseason with $13.75 million guaranteed, according to PFF. For a player that has generated negative WAR in two of the last three years, that is a bit too much. Nichols’ versatility will be coveted, but his unspectacular career should cause teams to be cautious in shelling out major cash for his services.

Given they graded him out poorly too, that likely means anything near or over that amount this cycle would be considered an overrated signing.