Elephant in the room: Sean Payton likes JJ McCarthy...is he worth trading up for?

Yet again, for the (insert number here, I don’t feel like doing the math) year in a row, the Denver Broncos will be looking for their next franchise QB.

It was supposed to work, but hasn’t worked, with so many. They went the rookie route with Paxton Lynch and Drew Lock, and both flopped.

They went the redemption route with Teddy Bridgewater, Mark Sanchez (for a minute), and Joe Flacco, and none exactly resurrected their careers.

They tried the Cinderella story with Trevor Siemian and hot hand of the month path with Case Keenum. Womp womp womp.

And of course the ridiculously overpriced should’ve-been-a-sure-thing-that-turned-into-an-expensive-bust that is Russell Wilson.

Oof.

At this point, Broncos Country may indeed be conflicted. The team needs a franchise QB like a person needs water to live, but given the track record of swings and misses, how can we be sure the water that will be distributed won’t be yet again laced with rat poison?

It reminds me of a conversation between two of the greatest characters in the history of cinema and literature, Tobias and Lindsay Funkė. Here is that exchange (with a bit of liberty to fit this story).

Tobias (aka George Paton/Sean Payton in this scenario): You know, Lindsay, as an exec, I have advised... a number of ‘other GMs’ to explore ‘drafting a QB at any cost’, where the GM remains emotionally committed ‘to the team’ but free to explore ‘options every year it merits’.

Lindsay (Broncos Country in this scenario): Well, did it work for those GMs?

Tobias: No, it never does. I mean, these GMs somehow delude themselves into thinking it might, but... but it might work for us.

Anyway, pop culture reference aside (please feel free to tell me how this was a bad comparison, blah blah blah in the comments below), it seems all but certain the Broncos and Sean Payton, drafting at 12th overall, will look to QB first.

The top three QBs in the draft as of now appear to be Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels. Moving up from 12 to the top three or four picks could cost more than the Broncos can afford to give up, so fans, media, analysts, and anyone else who follows the Broncos have been looking past those three, and the name who has been coming up the most is Michigan’s JJ McCarthy (including our team at Mile High Report).

McCarthy is a 6-3, 202 lb. passer from the Jim Harbaugh school of QBs who just led his team to a national championship. His stats won’t blow anyone away in comparison to Caleb Williams or size and stature in comparison to Maye, but he’s a winner and an efficient QB. Recently, he’s been given more scrutiny given the need for QBs in the upcoming draft, and it has been reported that not only is he getting high reviews, but that he may not last until pick 12.

MHR’s own Tim Lynch and Colum Cronin penned a piece earlier today regarding a former NFL exec (interviewed by Colum) who believes a team, should they desire McCarthy, will have to trade into the top 10 to acquire him. And McCarthy is someone who is reportedly intriguing to head coach Sean Payton.

Is he intriguing enough to send over key players and/or draft picks (of which the Broncos have a limited inventory), though? That is tough to predict.

There is a just-about 0% chance Russell Wilson ever steps onto a field in a Broncos uniform again, and as ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio explains below, the financials may not be there for a veteran to steer the boat in the short term.

Therefore, it bears repeating: should the Broncos trade up for a guy who is believed to be the fourth-best QB prospect in this draft class? Or, given their woes at the QB spot since the retirement of Peyton Manning, can the afford not to?

The most ideal situation, of course, is that McCarthy is available at 12, his reports are accurate, and the Broncos don’t need to move a muscle. However, the NFL Draft is unpredictable. Anything can happen. It becomes one giant World Series of Poker standoff in the early rounds with team execs and GMs. Don’t think some aren’t going to play dirty.

Considering all things, Sean Payton doesn’t seem like the type who wants to be patient. He wants his guy and wants him NOW. If he likes McCarthy, he is going to pull on whatever string in arm’s length to make sure he gets him.

The question will inevitably be, should that be the case...will be be worth it?

