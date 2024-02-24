Denver Broncos are ‘best fit’ for ILB Patrick Queen

We shouldn’t expect the Denver Broncos to be big spenders in free agency, but maybe they find a way to score a few wins next month. One of those could be a signing suggested by Matt Bowen in a recent ESPN Insider article that begged inside linebacker Patrick Queen’s best fit to be with the Broncos.

33. Patrick Queen, LB Best team fit: Denver Broncos With Josey Jewell hitting free agency, the Broncos could opt to replace him with Queen, who can clean up in the run game, drop in coverage and create pressure on blitz stunts. In addition to 133 tackles, Queen chipped in 3.5 sacks and 18 pressures last season in Baltimore. He would bring a physical and productive presence to the middle of the Denver defense.

How likely is this to happen? Well, judging Queen’s reaction to his projected free agent deal. Not very.

Even at four-years, $67 million it would be a stretch that Denver finds a way to make that work. Sure the salary cap isn’t real (until it is), but locking up over $15 million a year for a linebacker isn’t the best use of money for a team trying to rebuild.

While I would love to have a guy like Queen anchoring the middle of the defense and he would certainly be an upgrade over Josey Jewell who is set to depart in free agency, I just don’t think Denver can afford him and likely won’t even pursue the option.

What do you think of this possibility? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

