NFL free agent profile: DT Derrick Nnadi

Finding quality starters in the second wave of free agency is going to be a challenge and the Denver Broncos will have to try to find some diamonds in the rough. One guy who could be one of those or could regress in play is Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi.

Derrick Nnadi — Defensive Tackle

Age: 27 | Experience: 7 Years (98 games played, 86 starts)

Height and Weight: 6’1” and 317 pounds

He was drafted by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft and has been a significant player for them ever since. His play overall has been up and down, but he became one of the better run stoppers on the interior defensive line for Kansas City during their Super Bowl run. He didn’t get to play in the big game, however, as he was placed in season-ending injured reserve in late January.

Why signing Nnadi makes sense

The Broncos are likely going to move on from D.J. Jones this offseason as they navigate some salary cap issues, which means they’ll need to find some run-stopping help at the nose tackle spot.

Nnadi was called an ‘unsung hero’ of the defensive line during last season as the Chiefs defense helped carry them through a rough patch from their offense.

In the offseason, Nnadi worked on his body and getting into proper physical shape. He added good weight to hold his ground in the middle of the defensive line, which has paid off so far for the Chiefs.

That work he did during the offseason to bounce-back from two rather pedestrian seasons prior is a big reason why he might make sense for the Broncos. He has been signing one-year deals with Kansas City for the veteran minimum, so a better contract offer from Denver could lure him away in 2024.

Why signing Nnadi doesn’t make sense

This section will be defined by which Nnadi you think Denver would get. Would they get the guy last season who was an integral part of a rather good Chiefs defense or would they get the guy that Kansas City was ready to move on from in each of the previous two seasons until giving him a one-year ‘prove it’ deal?

Final thoughts

Of the candidates Denver could bring in as a potential replacement for D.J. Jones, I think Nnadi could be the best fit in terms of cost and play. If anything, he would be a reasonable bridge as Sean Payton and George Paton work to reshape the roster over the next several seasons.

They won’t be getting an elite players, but they could end up with a capable starter. That’s about what you could hope for when you enter a season $13 million in the hole on the salary cap side of things.