Good morning, Broncos Country!

The focus around these parts is what the Denver Broncos do quarterback.

And it’s not just Broncos Country, it’s the national media.

The key is no one knows anything, at least not yet. There are a lot of hypotheses but not much else.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero offered some interesting nuggets on Friday's Rich Eisen Show. Pelissero said, “All options are on the table for the Broncos at quarterback.” He said he can’t rule out Russell Wilson possibly returning to the Broncos (that won’t happen).

Pelissero also said the track record of Sean Payton is he hasn’t really played with a rookie quarterback. Pelissero added that doesn’t mean Payton won’t this year but he’s only done it once in his years as a head coach and that was during the COVID year when he rolled out Ian Book.

After that, it gets interesting:

“I would fully anticipate that they’re looking at everything. Jarrett Stidham’s the guy they got in-house. They’ve got him on an economical deal. Sean Payton has said before he thinks Stidham can be a starting quarterback in the league. But I would think that they’re going to look at all of these free-agent quarterbacks. “I wouldn’t even rule out the possibility that the Broncos would make a run at Kirk Cousins. It’ll depend on the number. And you can certainly look at the numbers on paper and say ‘How in the world are they going to get this done?’ They owe Russell Wilson $39 million whether he’s on the team or not.”

Pelissero added that Payton will have the same mentality with Denver that he had last season: He views the Broncos as a playoff team.

“They’re going to be aggressive,” Pelissero said. “Everything he’s ever known about team building is you’re willing to move those chips forward. You’re willing to take your run right now. If he believes Kirk Cousins gives him the best chance to compete in a really, really tough division ... I wouldn’t take anything off the table. They’re going to do their research on all of this stuff.”

As the NFL offseason inches forward, the speculation will only grow as we get closer to a possible resolution.

