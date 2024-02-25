NFL free agent profile: Defensive Tackle Grover Stewart

As we continue our NFL Free Agent Profile series, I’ll once again focus on a player that would be a welcome addition to the Denver Broncos defensive line. Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle isn’t a household name when it comes to NFL players, but longtime veteran Grover Stewart should be a name Broncos Country keeps a close eye on during free agency.

Grover Stewart — Defensive Tackle

Age: 30 | Experience: 7 Years (107 games played, 75 starts)

Height and Weight: 6’4 and 314 pounds

Stewart was a fourth-round selection by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2017 NFL Draft. After spending two years as a backup defensive tackle, he burst onto the scene in 2019 and became a full-time starter manning the middle of the Colts defense.

In his seven years in the league, Stewart has collected 280 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 35 quarterback hits and 9 sacks. He served a six-game suspension last season for violating the league’s performance enhancing drug policy but was still able to notch 41 tackles on the season and make a positive impact for the Colts defensively. Some big guys in the trenches have a lot of hidden production that doesn’t get noticed on standard stat sheets and Stewart is no exception.

Using @PFF grades, best interior D-Linemen when taking on double teams in the run game (2020-22, min. 300)



1. Aaron Donald

2. Jeffery Simmons

3. Shelby Harris

4. Akiem Hicks

5. Chris Jones

6. D.J. Reader

7. Cameron Heyward

8. Grover Stewart

9. Derrick Brown

10. Grady Jarrett — Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) September 7, 2023

Why signing Jones makes sense

Stopping the run was a huge problem for the Broncos last season. Stewart graded out as one of the best run defenders in the National Football League last season and had one of the best run stopping win rates as well. He commands a lot of double teams and takes care of business even when occupied by multiple blockers.

There is no doubt the Broncos could use a player of his caliber on the defensive front. It’s an area where basically any addition would be an improvement in free agency. It’s hard to get much worse than they already are up front. In my opinion, his presence would significantly upgrade their defensive trenches and allow Zach Allen to shine at defensive end. Allen was good last season but imagine how much better he could be with better players along side him. Moreover, Stewart’s addition would provide opportunities for edge rushers to pin back and get after the quarterback more effectively than last season.

I think Grover Stewart could prove to be the STEAL of the offseason.



Not going to demand as much $$$ as guys like Chris Jones, Justin Madubuike, DJ Reader... still extremely effective as an iDL.



Teams like the Falcons, Chargers, and Colts could be VERY interested. pic.twitter.com/9wXnHci196 — Max Loeb (@loebsleads) February 22, 2024

Why signing Jones doesn’t make sense

Stewart signed a three-year deal worth $10 million a season for the Colts in 2021. He is still only 30 years old, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he netted near that on an annual basis for his third contract since becoming a pro. The Broncos need to figure out whether or not they will keep D.J. Jones for the 2024 season. His expected cap hit is several million dollars more than what I’d expected Stewart to command on the market, but they would have to move on from him in order to afford Stewart.

Final thoughts

He might not be the most well-known defensive linemen in free agency, but he is certainly one of the most productive and his ability to hold his own against blockers would be a significant boost to Denver’s interior defensive line. I’d absolutely be in favor of the Broncos swapping the aforementioned Jones for Stewart and would expect Denver’s defensive front seven to perform a whole lot better in 2024 if they did that.