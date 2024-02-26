2024 NFL free agent profile: QB Jameis Winston

Entering the 2024 season, the Denver Broncos will yet again be on the search for the team’s next starting QB, and while it’s possible they may find their man with the 12th pick of the NFL Draft, it’s equally possible they could bring in a veteran as a placeholder.

A name that could make sense for Denver is former number one overall pick and recent member of the New Orleans Saints Jameis Winston, who is expected to hit free agency this spring.

Jameis Winston — Quarterback

Age: 30 | Experience: 9 seasons (93 games played, 80 starts)

Height and Weight: 6-4, 231 lbs.

The number one overall pick in 2015 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Winston was expected to be the team’s franchise QB, and while he did display significant flashes during the early part of his career, his inconsistencies on the field, mistake-prone playing style, and maturity issues both on and off the field led to the Bucs ultimately moving on from the former Heisman Trophy winner and national champion. He ultimately would sign with the New Orleans Saints in 2020, playing two seasons under then-head coach Sean Payton and starting seven games in 2021.

Why signing Winston makes sense

In a word, familiarity. In his lone season getting a chance to be the team’s starter, Winston went 5-2 for New Orleans, throwing 14 touchdowns to just three interceptions. While he didn’t exactly resurrect his career in the Big Easy, he did show he can be an efficient starter and have success with Payton’s playbook.

It became clear as day this past season that Russell Wilson just could not do what was needed to properly execute Payton’s scheme, and the head coach will no doubt prioritize the ability to do so in his next QB. Jameis Winston was far from Drew Brees, but as someone who will likely be an inexpensive short-term option for a team like the Broncos. Should Payton, as well as new special assistant Pete Carmichael, who will undoubtedly have Payton’s ear, remember the Winston experience fondly, there probably isn’t a better fit for the team from a production and financial perspective.

Why signing Winston doesn’t make sense

Entering his 10th season, Winston still makes rookie mistakes too often, and his goofy personality might have flown when the Saints were coming off a 12-win season, but will Payton tolerate it as he’s trying to get the Broncos back to the playoffs?

Furthermore, if the Broncos do plan on going the veteran route as well as drafting a QB at 12 (or earlier should they trade up), Winston may not be the best fit, as he has already stated he wants to once again be an undisputed starter. And while he could do that in Denver, it seems unlikely he’d be willing play the role of placeholder. And while the veteran mentor angle could be played, Winston doesn’t exactly seem the type to play Crash Davis.

Final thoughts

The Denver Broncos need a starting QB, there is no question about that. The potential free agent options either aren’t the sexiest (Winston, Sam Darnold, etc.) or aren’t the most affordable (Kirk Cousins), so for a short-term solution, a guy who is already familiar with the playbook makes sense on paper.

Yet, the Broncos need to find a long-term solution at QB and may have to be aggressive to do so. A veteran like Winston isn’t likely to get the Broncos back to the playoffs, and while it isn’t likely a rookie will get the Broncos there in his first year, the team would still have optimism for future seasons.

Winston only makes sense if Payton believes he can be an asset while developing a young QB. Otherwise, other veteran options may be the safer move.