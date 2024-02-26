Courtland Sutton isn’t going anywhere in 2024

The Denver Broncos got inspired play from Courtland Sutton last season and Mike Klis if 9News said he is ‘expected back’ in a recent breakdown of what the Broncos might do with their wide receiver group heading into next season.

There was definitely a lot more to unpack in his article, so worth the read. However, three points stood out involving just about everyone fans might be wondering about.

The Broncos would like Patrick back – he has the type of competitive attitude (“I hate the Raiders,”) and team-first spirit that is valued in the locker and meeting rooms – but at a considerably reduced price. A release would come if the two sides can’t agree on that reduced price. Sutton has two more non-guaranteed years of $13.5 million and $14 million left on his contract. He is expected back. The question is, will Jeudy or someone else be his lead partner? Jeudy has been in trade discussions both in March of 2023 and at the midseason trade deadline last October but all offers were rejected. The offers may be less enticing next month as Jeudy no longer makes $2.68 million, as he did in 2023, but a guaranteed $12.987 million in 2024. Still, expect his name to swirl about in trade rumors.

First off, the news about Tim Patrick is about what I expected. Mostly. I assumed he was gone no matter what after two injury-plagued seasons, but from what Klis is saying it is sounding like they are trying to work out a deal to bring him back at a reduced price. If they can pull that off then that would be huge for the locker room. Patrick is a fan favorite and the type of fiery competitor you want on your football team.

More good news is that Courtland Sutton is expected back. He was by far and away the most consistent and reliable receiver for Russell Wilson this season and it looked like he was finally fully back from his knee injury.

Lastly, is that the team continues to be less than enamored with Jerry Jeudy and we should expect to see him being shopped around the league this offseason. However, I sincerely doubt they will find a market for him. Notable free agent wide receivers right now are Mike Evans, Tee Higgins, Calvin Ridley, Michael Thomas, Marquise Brown, Michael Pittman, Gabe Davis, Tyler Boyd, and many others. If he is moved, it won’t be for very much in terms of draft capital.

At this point, it might be best to try to get what you can for Jeudy and chalk that first-round selection up as a busted pick. He has incredible talent, but Denver just hasn’t been able to tap the potential there and green pastures could work out for both sides in 2024. I say that at someone who has been a huge Jeudy fan and defender all the way up until today.

Horse Tracks

Russell Wilson reiterates his desire to play for Broncos; QB wants to win two more Super Bowls

Wilson says that he is more motivated than ever

Russell Wilson Rumors: 'Feeling is' QB Signs NFL Minimum Contract after Broncos Exit

Russell Wilson may be willing to take a huge discount in his next NFL stop. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Wilson may be willing to take the veteran's minimum…

Four Denver Broncos who could be salary cap casualties this offseason

The NFL announced the salary cap will increase to $255.4 million in 2024, which is about $12 million more than most insiders expected.