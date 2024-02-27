NFL free agent profile: ILB Josey Jewell

As we continue our NFL Free Agent Profile series, I’ll focus on a player that would be good to resign for the Denver Broncos, even if it would be expensive to do so.
Josey Jewell — Inside Linebacker
Age: 29 | Experience: 6 Years (78 games played, 58 starts)
Height and Weight: 6’2 and 236 pounds
Josey was a fourth-round selection by the Broncos in the 2018 NFL Draft. He started nine games as a rookie, but only appeared on 43% of the defensive snaps.
|Year
|Age
|Tm
|Pos
|No.
|G
|GS
|Int
|Yds
|TD
|Lng
|PD
|FF
|Fmb
|FR
|Yds
|TD
|Sk
|Comb
|Solo
|Ast
|TFL
|QBHits
|Sfty
|AV
|2018
|24
|DEN
|RILB
|47
|16
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0.0
|58
|38
|20
|4
|0
|5
|2019
|25
|DEN
|LB
|47
|15
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1.5
|38
|21
|17
|1
|2
|3
|2020
|26
|DEN
|RILB
|47
|16
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.0
|113
|67
|46
|5
|5
|8
|2021
|27
|DEN
|LB
|47
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|8
|7
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2022
|28
|DEN
|LB
|47
|13
|13
|2
|21
|0
|21
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|0
|2.5
|128
|70
|58
|7
|4
|8
|2023
|29
|DEN
|LB
|47
|16
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|3
|10
|0
|3.0
|108
|60
|48
|2
|3
|6
|Career
|78
|58
|2
|21
|0
|21
|15
|5
|0
|7
|15
|0
|9.0
|453
|263
|190
|21
|14
|31
His best season was 2022 when he was credited with 128 combined tackles (70 solo), 7 TFL, 2 INT, 4 PD, 2 FF, 2 FR and 2.5 sacks. He missed most of the 2021 season with a torn pectoral muscle (IIRC) after playing almost every snap on defense the year before. Defensive snap % by year and def snaps
- 2018 - 43%, 459
- 2019 - 22%, 214
- 2020 - 93%, 1011
- 2021 - 7%, 82
- 2022 - 95%, 826
- 2023 - 75%, 796
Relative to his role in 2020 and 2022, Jewell’s playing time was reduced this season as Alex Singleton was the ILB who got to stay on the field on obvious passing downs. That might hurt Jewell’s value in free agency. Jewell earned 5.5 million last season in the second year of his two year contract. He is one of the few Bronco draftees over the past decade that has been signed to a second contract by Denver. Spotrac.com says that his market value is 7.7 million. That would put him somewhere near the 10th highest ILB contract. Roquan Smith currently is the highest paid ILB making 20 million per year.
Statistically he is average. He does everything passably well for an ILB, but he doesn’t do anything particularly well. He is decent in pass coverage generally allowing a passer rating in the mid 90s when his man is targeted. That is average for NFL QBs, so Josey is neither good nor bad in coverage. He is ok as a pass rusher, but you want a little bit higher of a pressure rate since ILB’s generally don’t rush the passer that often. The table below shows data from SISdatahub.com.
|Year
|Total Pass Rushers
|Rush%
|sacks
|hurries
|hits
|knockdowns
|pressures
|passes batted
|sack%
|hurry%
|hit%
|knckdwn%
|pressure%
|pbu%
|2018
|17
|8.6
|0
|3
|2
|0
|4
|0
|0
|17.6
|11.8
|0
|25
|0
|2019
|9
|7.9
|1.5
|2
|1
|0
|4
|0
|16.7
|22.2
|11.1
|0
|44.4
|0
|2020
|79
|13.4
|2
|6
|6
|3
|10
|0
|2.5
|7.6
|7.6
|3.8
|12.8
|0
|2021
|2
|3.7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2022
|69
|14.7
|2.5
|5
|7
|1
|11
|0
|3.7
|7.2
|10.1
|1.4
|16.2
|0
|2023
|63
|13.9
|3
|5
|4
|1
|10
|0
|5
|7.9
|6.3
|1.6
|16.4
|0
The best pass rushing ILBs generated pressure on 25-30% of their pass rushes. When Jewell has had a significant number of pass rushes, he has been fairly ineffective at generating pressure. Last season there were eight ILBs who had 30 or more pass rushes and generated pressure on 25% or more their pass rushes. Generally ILBs don’t rush the passer more than 20% of the time on passing plays. Most are in the range of 10-20% pass rushing where are OLBs are flipped, rushing the passer about 80-90% of the time. Nik Bonitto rushed on 85% of passing downs where he was on the field, Jewell 13.9% and Singleton 11.9%.
In terms of making tackles when he got there, Jewell was one of the best in the league in 2023. According to PFR, his missed tackle rate was 3.6%.
|Player
|Tm
|Age
|Pos
|G
|GS
|Bltz
|Hrry
|QBKD
|Sk
|Prss
|Comb
|MTkl
|MTkl%
|Jamien Sherwood
|NYJ
|23
|LB
|17
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|46
|0
|0.00%
|K.J. Britt
|TAM
|25
|LB
|16
|4
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|0
|0.00%
|Ernest Jones
|LAR
|24
|LB
|15
|15
|58
|7
|2
|4.5
|14
|145
|2
|1.40%
|Preston Smith
|GNB
|31
|LB
|17
|17
|56
|4
|10
|8
|23
|48
|1
|2.00%
|Oren Burks
|SFO
|28
|LB
|15
|5
|8
|2
|0
|1
|3
|46
|1
|2.10%
|Jaelan Phillips
|MIA
|24
|LB
|8
|6
|8
|6
|4
|6.5
|17
|43
|1
|2.30%
|Khaleke Hudson
|WAS
|26
|LB
|17
|8
|22
|1
|1
|1
|3
|74
|2
|2.60%
|Lukas Van Ness
|GNB
|22
|LB
|17
|0
|16
|2
|6
|4
|12
|32
|1
|3.00%
|Cody Barton
|WAS
|27
|LB
|13
|13
|27
|4
|0
|0
|4
|121
|4
|3.20%
|Nick Bolton
|KAN
|23
|LB
|8
|8
|23
|1
|1
|0
|2
|60
|2
|3.20%
|Nakobe Dean
|PHI
|23
|LB
|5
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0.5
|1
|30
|1
|3.20%
|Mark Robinson
|PIT
|24
|LB
|17
|2
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|1
|3.20%
|Leighton Vander Esch
|DAL
|27
|LB
|5
|5
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|1
|3.20%
|Jack Cochrane
|KAN
|24
|LB
|17
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|1
|3.40%
|Damone Clark
|DAL
|23
|LB
|17
|17
|42
|1
|1
|0
|2
|109
|4
|3.50%
|Jermaine Johnson II*
|NYJ
|24
|LB
|17
|17
|26
|9
|7
|7.5
|25
|55
|2
|3.50%
|Kenneth Murray
|LAC
|25
|LB
|15
|15
|61
|2
|0
|3
|5
|107
|4
|3.60%
|Josey Jewell
|DEN
|29
|LB
|16
|15
|38
|1
|1
|3
|5
|108
|4
|3.60%
|De'Vondre Campbell
|GNB
|30
|LB
|11
|11
|17
|2
|2
|0
|4
|75
|3
|3.80%
|Eric Kendricks
|LAC
|31
|LB
|15
|14
|53
|1
|2
|3.5
|7
|117
|5
|4.10%
|Pete Werner
|NOR
|24
|LB
|16
|16
|40
|1
|0
|0.5
|2
|93
|4
|4.10%
|Bobby Wagner*
|SEA
|33
|LB
|17
|16
|44
|1
|2
|3.5
|7
|183
|8
|4.20%
|Leo Chenal
|KAN
|23
|LB
|17
|10
|24
|4
|4
|3
|11
|65
|3
|4.40%
|Micah Parsons*
|DAL
|24
|LB
|17
|17
|47
|11
|16
|14
|43
|64
|3
|4.50%
|Zaven Collins
|ARI
|24
|LB
|17
|17
|22
|6
|2
|3.5
|12
|41
|2
|4.70%
|Roquan Smith*+
|BAL
|26
|LB
|16
|16
|42
|1
|4
|1.5
|7
|158
|8
|4.80%
|Quay Walker
|GNB
|23
|LB
|14
|14
|59
|2
|2
|2.5
|7
|118
|6
|4.80%
|Nick Niemann
|LAC
|26
|LB
|17
|3
|12
|0
|1
|0
|1
|40
|2
|4.80%
|Logan Wilson
|CIN
|27
|LB
|17
|17
|38
|0
|2
|1
|4
|135
|7
|4.90%
|Alex Highsmith
|PIT
|26
|LB
|17
|17
|61
|7
|11
|7
|26
|57
|3
|5.00%
|Mack Wilson
|NWE
|25
|LB
|17
|1
|30
|6
|1
|3.5
|11
|37
|2
|5.10%
|Devin Bush Jr.
|SEA
|25
|LB
|13
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|2
|5.10%
|Jordan Hicks
|MIN
|31
|LB
|13
|13
|89
|4
|1
|1
|6
|107
|6
|5.30%
|Isaiah McDuffie
|GNB
|24
|LB
|16
|8
|19
|1
|2
|0.5
|4
|86
|5
|5.50%
|Boye Mafe
|SEA
|25
|LB
|16
|16
|14
|8
|8
|9
|25
|52
|3
|5.50%
|Tony Fields
|CLE
|24
|LB
|17
|4
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|2
|5.60%
|Nicholas Morrow
|PHI
|28
|LB
|15
|12
|33
|0
|2
|3
|5
|95
|6
|5.90%
|Jack Gibbens
|TEN
|25
|LB
|14
|13
|16
|2
|1
|1
|4
|95
|6
|5.90%
|Eric Wilson
|GNB
|29
|LB
|17
|0
|9
|0
|1
|0
|1
|31
|2
|6.10%
|Divine Deablo
|LVR
|25
|LB
|15
|15
|24
|1
|1
|1
|3
|106
|7
|6.20%
|Lavonte David
|TAM
|33
|LB
|15
|15
|51
|4
|0
|4.5
|9
|134
|9
|6.30%
|Germaine Pratt
|CIN
|27
|LB
|17
|17
|25
|2
|0
|2
|5
|118
|8
|6.30%
|Kyzir White
|ARI
|27
|LB
|11
|11
|20
|1
|0
|2
|3
|90
|6
|6.30%
|David Mayo
|WAS
|30
|LB
|17
|5
|11
|1
|0
|2
|3
|59
|4
|6.30%
|Ivan Pace
|MIN
|23
|LB
|17
|11
|74
|1
|6
|2.5
|10
|102
|7
|6.40%
|Anthony Walker
|CLE
|28
|LB
|12
|12
|25
|0
|2
|0
|2
|44
|3
|6.40%
|Elandon Roberts
|PIT
|29
|LB
|16
|15
|32
|2
|3
|2.5
|8
|101
|7
|6.50%
|Willie Gay Jr.
|KAN
|25
|LB
|16
|15
|37
|2
|2
|1
|5
|58
|4
|6.50%
|Devin White
|TAM
|25
|LB
|14
|13
|75
|4
|6
|2.5
|13
|83
|6
|6.70%
|Krys Barnes
|ARI
|25
|LB
|16
|6
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|55
|4
|6.80%
|Kaden Elliss
|ATL
|28
|LB
|17
|17
|39
|3
|2
|4
|9
|122
|9
|6.90%
|Blake Cashman
|HOU
|27
|LB
|14
|13
|28
|2
|3
|2
|7
|106
|8
|7.00%
|Dorian Williams
|BUF
|22
|LB
|17
|2
|11
|0
|2
|0
|2
|40
|3
|7.00%
|Azeez Al-Shaair
|TEN
|26
|LB
|17
|17
|42
|1
|4
|2
|7
|163
|13
|7.40%
|Bobby Okereke
|NYG
|27
|LB
|17
|17
|69
|2
|4
|2.5
|9
|149
|12
|7.50%
|Robert Spillane
|LVR
|28
|LB
|17
|17
|36
|1
|3
|3.5
|8
|148
|12
|7.50%
|Kingsley Enagbare
|GNB
|23
|LB
|17
|4
|51
|5
|4
|2
|11
|37
|3
|7.50%
|Zaire Franklin
|IND
|27
|LB
|16
|16
|23
|0
|1
|1.5
|3
|179
|15
|7.70%
|T.J. Edwards
|CHI
|27
|LB
|17
|17
|68
|2
|6
|2.5
|11
|155
|13
|7.70%
|Alex Singleton
|DEN
|30
|LB
|17
|16
|52
|1
|3
|2
|6
|177
|15
|7.80%
|C.J. Mosley
|NYJ
|31
|LB
|17
|17
|29
|0
|1
|0.5
|2
|152
|13
|7.90%
|Derrick Barnes
|DET
|24
|LB
|16
|13
|67
|3
|4
|1
|8
|81
|7
|8.00%
|Christian Harris
|HOU
|22
|LB
|16
|12
|29
|0
|1
|2
|3
|101
|9
|8.20%
|Drue Tranquill
|KAN
|28
|LB
|16
|8
|49
|1
|2
|4.5
|8
|78
|7
|8.20%
|Demario Davis*
|NOR
|34
|LB
|17
|17
|39
|3
|5
|6.5
|15
|121
|11
|8.30%
|Jahlani Tavai
|NWE
|27
|LB
|17
|16
|55
|1
|3
|1
|5
|110
|10
|8.30%
|Rashan Gary
|GNB
|26
|LB
|17
|13
|57
|10
|10
|9
|30
|44
|4
|8.30%
|Cole Holcomb
|PIT
|27
|LB
|8
|8
|37
|0
|2
|0
|2
|54
|5
|8.50%
|Quincy Williams+
|NYJ
|27
|LB
|17
|16
|29
|1
|2
|2
|5
|139
|13
|8.60%
|Devin Lloyd
|JAX
|25
|LB
|15
|15
|34
|1
|1
|0
|2
|127
|12
|8.60%
|Tyrel Dodson
|BUF
|25
|LB
|17
|10
|36
|1
|3
|2.5
|7
|74
|7
|8.60%
|Zach Cunningham
|PHI
|29
|LB
|13
|10
|32
|0
|1
|0
|1
|85
|8
|8.60%
|Dre Greenlaw
|SFO
|26
|LB
|15
|15
|39
|2
|2
|1.5
|6
|120
|12
|9.10%
|Zack Baun
|NOR
|27
|LB
|17
|6
|25
|4
|2
|2
|8
|30
|3
|9.10%
|Jamin Davis
|WAS
|25
|LB
|13
|13
|33
|1
|0
|3
|4
|89
|9
|9.20%
|Terrel Bernard
|BUF
|24
|LB
|17
|17
|50
|5
|2
|6.5
|14
|143
|15
|9.50%
|Patrick Queen*
|BAL
|24
|LB
|17
|17
|63
|4
|2
|3.5
|10
|133
|14
|9.50%
|Jack Campbell
|DET
|23
|LB
|17
|12
|43
|1
|1
|2
|4
|95
|10
|9.50%
|Fred Warner*+
|SFO
|27
|LB
|17
|17
|43
|1
|4
|2.5
|8
|132
|14
|9.60%
|Anfernee Jennings
|NWE
|26
|LB
|15
|14
|55
|2
|3
|1.5
|7
|66
|7
|9.60%
|Sione Takitaki
|CLE
|28
|LB
|15
|7
|32
|1
|1
|2
|4
|65
|7
|9.70%
|Jordyn Brooks
|SEA
|26
|LB
|16
|16
|22
|2
|2
|4.5
|9
|111
|12
|9.80%
|Luke Masterson
|LVR
|25
|LB
|16
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|3
|10.00%
|Ja'Whaun Bentley
|NWE
|27
|LB
|16
|16
|77
|6
|5
|4.5
|16
|114
|13
|10.20%
|Tremaine Edmunds
|CHI
|25
|LB
|15
|15
|34
|0
|0
|0
|0
|113
|13
|10.30%
|Nathan Landman
|ATL
|25
|LB
|16
|14
|17
|1
|2
|2
|5
|110
|13
|10.60%
|Mykal Walker
|PIT
|26
|LB
|8
|5
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|4
|10.80%
|David Long
|MIA
|27
|LB
|17
|17
|65
|4
|4
|1
|9
|113
|14
|11.00%
|Foyesade Oluokun
|JAX
|28
|LB
|17
|17
|49
|5
|6
|2.5
|14
|173
|22
|11.30%
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah*
|CLE
|24
|LB
|16
|13
|60
|1
|0
|3.5
|5
|101
|13
|11.40%
|Andrew Van Ginkel
|MIA
|28
|LB
|17
|11
|40
|3
|10
|6
|20
|69
|9
|11.50%
|E.J. Speed
|IND
|28
|LB
|16
|11
|32
|2
|1
|1
|4
|102
|14
|12.10%
|Jerome Baker
|MIA
|27
|LB
|13
|12
|41
|2
|2
|1.5
|6
|78
|11
|12.40%
|Deion Jones
|CAR
|29
|LB
|13
|3
|15
|0
|0
|1
|1
|35
|5
|12.50%
|Frankie Luvu
|CAR
|27
|LB
|17
|17
|46
|2
|5
|5.5
|13
|125
|18
|12.60%
|T.J. Watt*+
|PIT
|29
|LB
|17
|17
|23
|12
|18
|19
|50
|68
|10
|12.80%
|Kwon Alexander
|PIT
|29
|LB
|9
|2
|28
|0
|1
|1
|2
|41
|6
|12.80%
|Josh Woods
|ARI
|27
|LB
|11
|7
|12
|1
|0
|0.5
|2
|61
|9
|12.90%
|Nick Herbig
|PIT
|22
|LB
|17
|0
|7
|0
|0
|3
|3
|27
|4
|12.90%
|Christian Rozeboom
|LAR
|26
|LB
|17
|5
|19
|0
|2
|0
|2
|79
|12
|13.20%
|Duke Riley
|MIA
|29
|LB
|17
|5
|16
|1
|1
|0.5
|3
|42
|7
|14.30%
|Matt Milano
|BUF
|29
|LB
|5
|5
|8
|0
|1
|0
|1
|30
|5
|14.30%
|Jack Sanborn
|CHI
|23
|LB
|17
|10
|16
|2
|0
|1
|3
|65
|11
|14.50%
|Alex Anzalone
|DET
|29
|LB
|16
|16
|75
|5
|9
|3
|17
|129
|22
|14.60%
|Denzel Perryman
|HOU
|31
|LB
|12
|11
|20
|2
|1
|0.5
|4
|76
|13
|14.60%
|Kamu Grugier-Hill
|CAR
|29
|LB
|17
|5
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|56
|10
|15.20%
|Darrell Taylor
|SEA
|26
|LB
|17
|5
|12
|9
|2
|5.5
|17
|28
|5
|15.20%
|Bradley Chubb
|MIA
|27
|LB
|16
|16
|25
|9
|11
|11
|33
|73
|14
|16.10%
|Henry To'oTo'o
|HOU
|22
|LB
|14
|6
|15
|3
|1
|0
|4
|61
|12
|16.40%
|Micah McFadden
|NYG
|23
|LB
|16
|14
|53
|2
|4
|1
|8
|101
|22
|17.90%
That was tied for 18th among players listed as “LB” by PFR (see above). Singleton missed tackles more than twice as often (7.8%), although PFR is much more forgiving in terms of missed/broken tackles than SIS. According to SIS, Jewell missed 12.3% of the time while Singleton missed 15.7%. Bobby Wagner was best among LBs with a miss rate of 5.7%. With a minimum of 70 tackles, Christian Rozeboom was the worst at 27.1%. PFR shows Micah McFadden as the worst at 17.9%.
While Jewell is good at making tackles when he gets there, he doesn’t have the speed of Singleton to get there as often. I’ve always hoped that his ability to diagnose plays would outweigh his limited foot speed and quickness, but it generally has not. Jewell has never had more than 7 TFL in a season. Elite ILBs are good at diagnosing plays AND are quick/fast to the point of attack once they do so. They generally have more TFLs, but it also depends on the role they play on defense. Three-time first team All-Pro Fred Warner, has never had more than 7 TFL in a season. Bobby Wagner, on the other hand, has rarely had a season where he did not have seven or more TFL. He had a career high of 13 in 2017. Wagner has been first team AP six times in his career. Jewell hasn’t made the Pro Bowl. Wagner will most likely end up in the Hall of Fame.
If you look at guys who had the most tackles in 2023 (all are ILB/MLB) they had these numbers in terms of TFLs
- Bobby Wagner - 11
- Zaire Franklin - 3
- Alex Singleton - 6
- Foyesade Oluokun - 8
- Azeez Al-Shaair - 9
- Roquan Smith - 5
- TJ Edwards - 8
- CJ Moseley - 5
- Bobby Okereke - 11
- Robert Spillane - 7
So you can see that Jewell’s seven is about average (like most of Jewell’s game).
Given the cost constraints for the 2024 season, I don’t think the Broncos should spend the money to bring Jewell back. The defense might suffer, but the Broncos should ride with a cheaper option at ILB next season whether that is Drew Sanders, Jonas Griffith, Justin Strnad or a rookie. All would be a cheaper option than what Jewell is expected to receive as a free agent. Also keep in mind that Singleton will have a cap hit of 7.3 million for next season, but he carries plenty of dead money for 2024, so I doubt he ends up as a cap casualty.
Poll
Should the Broncos bring back Josey Jewell as a free agent?
-
16%
Yes - if he takes market value
-
41%
Yes - but only if he takes less than market to come back
-
0%
Yes - regardless of contract
-
41%
No - the Broncos can’t afford to have that much money tied up at ILB, a position where most teams get by with budget options
Loading comments...