Sean Payton says a decision will be made ‘within the next two weeks’ when asked about Russell Wilson’s future

Sean Payton met with the media at the NFL Scouting Combine today and had some interesting things to say, including his thoughts on their pending Russell Wilson decision. Payton told reporters “I think we’ll know within the next two weeks” when asked about the veteran quarterback’s future with the team.

Payton noted that “somewhere in the neighborhood of next week” when asked about when a decision on Wilson might be coming. He noted that the cap being $13 million higher than expected factors into this and that they are still working through the draft class and pro-free agents at the position. He concluded by saying he anticipates the decision being made in the next two weeks.

“Somewhere in the neighborhood of next week. There are a couple of factors here. The cap projections came out (about $13 million higher than expected). We’re further down the road with the (quarterback) draft class, the pro-free agents. So I would anticipate it being within the next two weeks.”

It is expected that the Denver Broncos will move on from quarterback Russell Wilson sometime before the fifth day in the league year where his contract guarantees through the 2025 season kick in. The team will eat a massive dead cap hit and will need to maneuver to get above the cap. As for a potential trade of Russell Wilson, General Manager George Paton told reporters that he has not been contacted by teams about a potential Russell Wilson trade. It is expected that Wilson when released, will sign a league-minimum contract with another team because of the guaranteed money the Broncos will be paying him this season.

The feeling is he’ll sign for considerably less, maybe even the league minimum because he’s got all that money in hand guaranteed. And so, he’s going to have options. The feeling I get from talking to teams and scouts is that he’s still an NFL starter, there will be a job somewhere for him.”

So, all signs are indicating that Wilson will be released within the next two weeks. This is not very surprising since this seemed to be the case since he was benched after the Christmas Eve loss to the New England Patriots. However, we are getting more and more signs indicating that this is the move. One indication came from Sean Payton this morning when he mentioned he saw a meme with a guy wearing a jersey and a bunch of QB names crossed off. He said, “Our job is to make sure this next one doesn’t have a line through it.”.

Who that “next one” is will be the talk the new few weeks and months as the Broncos will likely meet with a bunch of quarterbacks at the Combine, attend Pro Days, have pre-draft visits, potentially sign a veteran in free agency and of course, draft one at some point during the draft.

Payton later was asked about finding a solution at quarterback and he answered “we better” and that it is “vital” that they do.

It is vital. The Broncos NEED to find their franchise quarterback to compete in the AFC and in the AFC West, Multiple teams now have legit young franchise quarterbacks on their roster which makes the road to the playoffs that much harder. Add in the Broncos having to compete against Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert in their own division. If they cannot get that quarterback, this team will continue to be on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoffs.