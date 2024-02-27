GM George Paton says the Broncos will meet with Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy tonight at the Combine

Let the speculation begin!

Denver Broncos General Manager George Paton told reporters today that the team will meet with Michigan quarterback prospect J.J. McCarthy tonight at the NFL Scouting Combine.

George Paton, on Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy: “He's a good player, just like seven or eight other of the quarterbacks. We're still working through the process. Obviously, he's a winner; he's won a lot. He has talent. So, I look forward to spending time with him -- I think tonight.” pic.twitter.com/F4xIlZTygY — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) February 27, 2024

McCarthy is viewed as a potential top-10 pick by some and potentially even a quarterback that Sean Payton is already enamored with. While just a rumor, Minnesota Vikings longtime announcer Paul Allen was told by a “pretty reliable person” that Sean Payton “loves” J.J. McCarthy.

“There is just a little bit of steam that is beginning to emerge locally that Sean Payton loves J.J. McCarthy. Payton covets the next Drew Brees. So just keep that in mind, ya know, when you’re thinking 11 and if you’re thinking J.J. McCarthy at 11 just know behind you have the desperate Payton who basically will beg, borrow, and steal to get exactly what he wants from this draft from a QB standpoint. A pretty reliable individual informed me over the weekend that Payton is quite enamored with J.J. McCarthy.”

Again, just a rumor, but what Allen says does make sense. McCarthy is noted to be an “elite processor” which are traits that quarterbacks like Drew Brees and Patrick Mahomes have and were two quarterbacks Sean Payton had success with or tried getting. Payton once again repeated this at the Combine when asked about what traits he is looking for in a quarterback. He responded to a reporter who asked this question and said “how quickly they can process the information”.

McCarthy just turned 21 years old, is pretty athletic, has an NFL arm, good size, and has untapped potential. At Michigan, he was not asked to do a lot but that does not mean he cannot do it. He has shown flashes throughout his college career and this has the league intrigued about his potential.

Now, if the Broncos and Sean Payton want McCarthy, they may need to jump a few teams to do so. Paul Allen, the originator of the McCarthy/Payton rumor is the play-by-play announcer for the Vikings who will be in the market for a quarterback if they do not re-sign Kirk Cousins. They pick 11th, one spot ahead of the Broncos, and have been connected to McCarthy early in the process. Then of course, you have the quarterback-needy teams in the top 10 who could take him like the Commanders, Patriots, Giants, and Falcons.

The Broncos will likely meet with multiple quarterbacks at the Combine, but for now, McCarthy is the first reported interview between the team and a top quarterback prospect in the draft.