Broncos GM George Paton says that he thinks Drew Sanders will probably end up at edge rusher

Denver Broncos General Manager George Paton met with the media today at the NFL Scouting Combine and has some interesting things to say about their third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He told reporters that Drew Sanders, who played inside linebacker for the team this past year, will “probably end up at outside linebacker(edge rusher) this upcoming season.

George Paton said he thinks Drew Sanders will probably end up at outside linebacker, but he said the coaching staff will work with Sanders to make that decision. — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) February 27, 2024

The Broncos spent the 67th overall selection in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Sanders this past year and he entered the year with some high expectations. However, it ended up being a rough rookie year for the talented linebacker. He played in all 17 games and had 4 starts, but just managed 24 tackles and 1 tackle for a loss and struggled at inside linebacker. He was eventually moved outside at the end of the year and it appears that will be his home moving forward.

Much like Baron Browning, it appears the Broncos view Sanders as a “hybrid” player who can play inside or outside but wants to utilize his size, athleticism, and strength out on the edge.

He is listed at 6-5, 233 pounds, so he has the size already to thrive on the edge but will likely need to bulk up another 10 or so pounds to play out there full-time. Like Browning when he made the move, it will be interesting to see how he progresses out there and hopefully, he can improve the Broncos' edge rushing unit.

This does change the Broncos' needs as we head into free agency and the draft. Most assumed that Sanders would likely take over for Josey Jewell and pair with Alex Singleton in the middle of the Broncos defense. However, with him moving to edge/outside linebacker now, that makes linebacker a fairly important need for the Broncos. This also makes edge rusher less of a need now that you have four players on rookie contracts at that position. Jonathon Cooper, Baron Browning, Nik Bonitto, and now Drew Sanders have all flashed at times but none of them fully put it together. That did make edge rusher a potential need in the first round of the draft, but now I don’t think it is.

Now I ask you Broncos Country. Do you agree with this move or would you have rather seen Drew Sanders stay at inside linebacker?