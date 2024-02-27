Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton expects big things from Marvin Mims in year two

Denver Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton met with the media today at the NFL Scouting Combine and had some massive praise for their Pro Bowl wide receiver. Payton told reporters that the only thing that held Mims back was the depth at the position and that we are going to see a lot of growth from him. He continued and said, “we are certainly excited to have him”.

Sean Payton had MASSIVE praise for Marvin Mims Jr.



"I really think the only thing that really stopped his progress as a receiver was us... Man, I think you’re going to see a lot of growth with this player. He’s tough. He can run. We’re certainly excited we have him." — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) February 27, 2024

Payton’s praise for Marvin Mims Jr. did not stop there. He also told reporters that whenever they put his name on a certain play, Mims has not disappointed. He continued by saying the depth of the receiving room hampered his progress a bit as a rookie but we should see his role in the offense expand next season.

“Every time we kind off put his name on a certain play, he hasn’t disappointed. His progress was hampered a little bit more by the depth in the room and what we were able to do and sometimes trying to balance that out. I think we’ll see that expand”

As we know, the Broncos traded up into the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft to select Mims and he responded by becoming a Pro Bowler his rookie season. Now, he was a Pro Bowler as a returner, not as a receiver, but he showcased what he can do with the ball in his hands as a rookie. At receiver, he flashed his deep-threat ability a few times as a rookie, but the impact was not what many expected.

He finished the year with 22 receptions for 377 yards and 1 touchdown reception. Not what many expected, but the talent and flashes were there so you are hopeful for a year two breakout.

Ahead of him, for now, on the depth chart are wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy. Sutton is coming off a 10-touchdown reception season for the Broncos and Jeudy, a former first-round selection, has had an up-and-down career with the Broncos thus far. Both have been in the trade rumors for the past few offseasons and that should continue this year. It seems possible and even likely that the team will move on from at least one of these players and if so, that will open up an opportunity for Mims’s role to expand on offense.

The Broncos need Mims to have a breakout second season with the team. If he can turn into a reliable deep threat and someone who can make plays over the middle of the field for whoever is under center for the team, it will be a huge boost to their offense. I expect Payton to make some big changes to the offense this offseason and one of those changes appears to be an expanded role for Marvin Mims Jr.