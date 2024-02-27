Broncos General Manager George Paton says the team will look into getting a long-term deal done with CB Patrick Surtain

Broncos General Manager George Paton met with the media today at the NFL Scouting Combine and gave some insight into their plans moving forward with All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain. He told reporters that the team will look into getting a long-term deal done with Surtain and that picking up his fifth-year option is all but guaranteed to happen.

Broncos GM George Paton says team will look into getting a long-term deal with CB Pat Surtain II done, adding that picking up his fifth-year rookie option is all but guaranteed to happenhttps://t.co/njDhKDjVy7 pic.twitter.com/VYRUZ8gydm — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) February 27, 2024

Since being selected as the 9th overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos, Patrick Surtain II has turned himself into one of the best, if not the best, cornerbacks in the entire NFL. Now, with Surtain entering his 4th NFL season with the Broncos, a contract extension and picking up his fifth-year option are becoming talking points.

Surtain has earned a long-term contract from the Broncos and he will likely become the highest-paid cornerback in the league with that deal. The highest average paid corner per year is Green Bay Packers corner Jaire Alexander who is making $21 million per year. Cleveland’s Denzel Ward is the second highest-paid corner when it comes to APY at $20.1 million but he has the highest fully guaranteed contract at $44.5 million dollars. Look for Surtain to top Alexander’s APY and Ward’s guarantees with his next contract.

This puts the Broncos in that pay-him-or-trade-him scenario. Either you back up the Brinks truck and give Surtain some of that Wal-Mart money or you trade him and get a huge package back in return. It has been rumored that Surtain could be included in a deal to trade up for a quarterback but we shall see if that comes to fruition or not.

As for Surtain’s pending fifth-year option that will pay him $19.802 million dollars next season, General Manager George Paton told reporters that it’s pretty close to a slam dunk that they will pick up his fifth-year option and that it’s an easy one and will be one of the easier decisions that they’ll make this offseason.

The team has until the May 2nd deadline to pick up Surtain’s fifth-year option and we usually see teams wait until after the draft to make that decision. For the Broncos, it is an easy decision and one we will see them back sometime before the May 2nd deadline when they announce that they have picked up Pat Surtain’s fifth-year option.