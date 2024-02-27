General Manager George Paton says that the Broncos need to solidify the tight end position

General Manager George Paton met with 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis today at the NFL Scouting Combine and gave us some insight into the Denver Broncos' needs as we head into free agency and the draft.

Denver Broncos NFL Combine latest news — Tight end an offseason priority | https://t.co/hx2N6FCV6F https://t.co/M1y16Qdwix — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) February 27, 2024

Paton told Klis that they need to solidify their tight-end position this offseason and that want a weapon in the middle of the field because that is an area they felt was lacking.

“I don’t give want to give all our needs but we need to solidify the tight end position,’’ Paton said. “Obviously, Dulcich has been hurt. But we need a weapon in the middle of the field. Felt like we missed that.”

The Broncos spent a third-round selection on explosive tight end Greg Dulcich during the 2022 NFL Draft. He was supposed to be their receiving threat at tight end and become a weapon for their offense. Unfortunately, chronic hamstring injuries have limited him to just 12 games over the past two seasons including just 2 games this past year for the Broncos. When healthy, he has flashed his receiving ability, but he has proven he cannot be trusted to stay healthy so the team has to start looking for some help.

Some of the free agent names who could interest the Broncos include Texans Dalton Schultz, Patriots Hunter Henry, former Broncos first-round pick Noah Fant, Chargers Gerald Everett, Raiders Austin Hooper, Patriots Mike Gesicki, and the recently released Jonnu Smith. With Dulcich on the roster already, I would assume they would go the veteran route and there are some good names available for the Broncos if they decide to go that route.

As for the draft, there are a few interesting names to watch as well. Georgia’s Brock Bowers figures to be a first-round pick and could be in play for the Broncos at 12 but I would be surprised if they go that route. After him, you have Texas’s Ja’Tavion Sanders, Ohio State’s Cade Stover, Kansas State’s Ben Sinnott, Florida State’s Jaheim Bell, Colorado State’s Dallin Holker, and Penn State’s Theo Johnson as names to watch for the Broncos in the middle rounds of the draft.

Entering the offseason, I did not have tight end high on my needs list for the team (there are a lot of needs) but it sounds like they want to find a receiving threat at the position this offseason. So now I ask you Broncos Country, how would you like the Broncos to address this issue? Sign a veteran as insurance for Greg Dulcich’s and his nagging hamstrings or draft another rookie and hope he can contribute right away?