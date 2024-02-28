Broncos 2nd year player development

Much ado has been made about the Denver Broncos’ 2023 rookies and whether or not it was a bad draft class. While measuring that based on their number of snaps is a valid way to look at things, I’ve always thought it is better to look back at a player’s first three years of play to gauge their value.

Of the three main rookie contributors, I think there’s a case to be made that each will carve out a bigger role in 2024.

Marvin Mims, Jr.

Mims put up 22 receptions for 377 yards with 1 TD for 2023. The vast majority of his success as a receiver came in the first 4 weeks of the season. Given his role as a returner for the team (which I’d label as more important than being an active receiver at this juncture in his career), I’d say those aren’t shabby numbers for a rookie.

The Broncos coaching staff can and should find more ways to get the ball into his hands in space, though. He’s too shifty of a weapon for him to just sit and return all season. Sean Payton mentioned specifically that it was difficult for him to find snaps as he fit the same role as Jerry Jeudy. I kinda scratch my head at that...having both players with high levels of talent on the field should cause problems for defenses. This leads me to wonder if the change at quarterback will help this situation at all.

Jaleel McLaughlin

One of the big surprises of the 2023 season was running back Jaleel McLaughlin. He chalked up 76 rushes for 410 yards with 1 TD along with 31 catches for 160 yards and 2 TDs as an undrafted college free agent.

His size has to be the biggest obstacle to getting him more snaps. Like Mims, he should benefit from a fresh quarterback who’s able to quickly read and accurately pass to a back like him in short throws which will lead to the offense as well as McLaughlin putting up bigger numbers.

Drew Sanders

Sanders was a player that I had pretty high hopes for in 2023. The Broncos have been needing an injection of talent at ILB for years and Sanders had the looks of being just that. He ended the year with 24 tackles, 1 TFL, and 0 pass defenses while only playing in 10 of the year’s games at any appreciable level.

This season is an opportunity for him to turn up the heat and push for a starting role. He won’t be able to grow as a player if he can’t get on the field and he brings a level of lateral pass coverage capability that starters Josey Jewell and Alex Singleton lack.

Behind them all, there’s still opportunity for development from JL Skinner, Riley Moss, Justin Forsyth, and Nate Adkins. All of them look more like projects that need to round into form more than serious threats to start in 2024 at first glance, though.

