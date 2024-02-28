Broncos top AFC West in NFLPA’s owner grades

The NFLPA has released its annual team report card, which is a direct reflection upon the ownership of the franchise. It’s a good barometer for how the players feel the franchise grades out in various categories.

Much of these grades come from the age and advancement of team facilities, so the Denver Broncos with the third oldest stadium in the AFC West would need to have a lot more upgrades done to keep pace with brand new facilities enjoyed by the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Overall, I think they have kept pace fairly well. Compared to 2023’s report card, the Broncos improved in a lot of areas. That is good news given Greg Penner has had a full year of ownership of the franchise now.

NFLPA Annual Team Report Cards TEAM Treatment of Families Food/Cafeteria Nutritionist/Dietician Locker Room Training Room Training Staff Weight Room Owner TEAM Treatment of Families Food/Cafeteria Nutritionist/Dietician Locker Room Training Room Training Staff Weight Room Owner Denver Broncos D+ B B+ D B- B B A Kansas City Chiefs D+ C- F F D F C+ F- Los Angeles Chargers F F B F D+ C+ D+ C+ Las Vegas Raiders C+ B+ A- A- B+ B A+ B+

AFC West Owner Grades

The Broncos easily topped the AFC West with their divisional rivals ownerships grading out worse until the laughably bad F- grade for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Denver Broncos (A) Las Vegas Raiders (B+) Los Angeles Chargers (C+) Kansas City Chiefs (F-)

Not sure what is up with the Chiefs ownership, but they were the only team to receive such a terrible grade. Only two other owners got an ‘F’ grade, which were the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona Cardinals. Very few franchises graded out below a ‘C’, which I found interesting.

What do you think of the annual NFLPA survey? Obviously fans have different experiences than players, but what players think of your franchise should matter since it could impact where guys might want to go in free agency and what not.