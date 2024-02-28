Report: Broncos will meet with QBs J.J. McCarthy, Bo Nix, Michael Penix, Michael Pratt and others at the combine

According to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos will hold formal interviews with quarterbacks J.J. McCarthy, Bo Nix, Michael Penix, Michael Pratt, and others at the NFL Scouting Combine.

The Broncos can interview up to 45 prospects for 18 minutes each according to Klis, so expect them to meet with several quarterbacks along with other players they have interest in.

Besides holding formal interview with J.J. McCarthy last night, Broncos are scheduled to meet with Bo Nix and Michael Penix today per sources. Broncos will meet with several more QB prospects this week, including Tulane’s Michael Pratt. #9sports — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) February 28, 2024

Broncos General Manager George Paton already mentioned that they will meet with Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy and Klis confirms that meeting happened last night. There have been a lot of connections between McCarthy and the Broncos in recent weeks and many expect the talented quarterback to impress during interviews so we shall see what comes out after the Combine. Right now, McCarthy seems like the early favorite to be the Broncos choice at quarterback, but again, it is early.

As for Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix, the Broncos likely spent some time with them at the Senior Bowl, but will once again at the Combine. This time, Head Coach Sean Payton and General Manager George Paton will be present. Both figure to do well in the interview process, especially Penix, but his medicals will be the thing teams are most interested in. He has a long list of previous injuries in the past and many concerns moving forward, so how that goes will determine his draft stock. It is possible teams may have him off their board entirely because of this, but we shall see.

Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt told reporters at the Senior Bowl that he had a couple of interviews with the Broncos at the Senior Bowl and will have another at the Combine. He is more of a day two or early day three option for the Broncos, but he does have a skillset that Sean Payton likes. He is a good processor, can make every throw, has a quick release, and has good athleticism. He also played at Tulane which is located in New Orleans and they had a coach on their staff who was a longtime coach on Payton’s staff with the Saints. We know these connections matter for Payton so he is a prospect to watch if they pass on a quarterback in the first round.

Expect the Broncos to continue doing their homework on these quarterbacks during the Combine, likely attending multiple Pro Days as well as having a number of these prospects come in for top-30 visits. This is just part of the process where the Broncos decision makers get to know the prospects and finalize their reports and thoughts on the player and person as we head into the 2024 NFL Draft.