Report: Broncos had a formal interview with Florida State EDGE Jared Verse at the NFL Scouting Combine

According to multiple reports, the Denver Broncos were among the teams to hold a formal interview with Florida State edge rusher Jared Verse.

Florida State edge rusher Jared Verse said he has talked to the Broncos at the combine. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) February 28, 2024

Verse is a 6’4”, 250-pound edge rusher who is considered one of the best, if not the best edge rushers in the entire 2024 NFL Draft. He is expected to be drafted within the first 15 picks and be an instant producer for whoever drafts him.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein calls Verse a scheme-diverse player, a safe pick and has the potential to become a high-impact edge player at the next level.

Talented edge defender with the field demeanor, athleticism and skill set to rack up statistics in key categories fairly early in his NFL career. Verse dominated at Albany and then showed an ability to do the same at Florida State. He’s twitchy and compact, with explosiveness featured at the point of attack and in his upfield burst as a pass rusher. He’s great with his hands and does a nice job of diagnosing plays quickly and staying out of the clinches of offensive linemen looking to snatch him up. Verse’s ability to threaten the edge only bolsters his hellish speed-to-power bull-rushing ability to run tackles deep into the pocket. He can play up or down and should be in consideration for all defensive schemes looking to add a safe, high-impact edge.

For the Broncos, he would be a huge boost to their pass rush unit and to their defense overall. They currently have a decent crop of young edge-rush players who flash at times. Those players include Jonathon Cooper, Baron Browning, and Nik Bonitto but neither of these three has proven they are a difference maker at the position. Now, the team is moving 2023 draft pick Drew Sanders to edge rusher which gives them a total of three day two prospects on rookie contracts at the position. So, they have a lot of talent and premium picks spent at the position, but the production has not been there. If they add a player like Verse, he instantly becomes their alpha at the position and likely a plug-and-play starter for them.

If the Broncos did not have a huge hole at quarterback, Verse would be among my favorite players for them at 12th overall. However, it appears they are focused on selecting a quarterback with their first-round pick. Now, if that does not happen and they have to pivot, Verse would be an excellent addition to their defense.