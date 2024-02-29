Broncos Reacts survey: Should Denver try to trade Jerry Jeudy before the season?

The Denver Broncos definitely looked to move some pieces last season ahead of the trade deadline and didn’t like any of the compensation offers. Well, it now looks like Courtland Sutton is not going anywhere, but the door could be open for the team to move Jerry Jeudy.

A reason I think that could still be a possibility comes from what head coach Sean Payton said about Marvin Mims Jr. this week.

“Without making a comparison first, I’d say with [Marvin] Mims [Jr.], we saw him flourish as a returner,” Payton said. “I really think the only thing that really stopped his progress as a receiver was us and trying to find roles. He’s playing the same position as Jerry [Jeudy]. I’ve said this a number of times, I think you’re going to see a lot of growth with this player. He’s tough, he can run and we’re certainly excited that we have him. I think the key is for us—and I say us as coaches in game planning—is evolving. Every time we’ve kind of put his name on a certain play, he hasn’t disappointed.”

It’s clear Payton is high on Mims and mentioned that he is playing the same position as Jeudy. Of the wide receivers on the team, it would make the most sense to move Jeudy given his performance, contract, and perceived value around the league.

I also think that whatever value Denver could have gotten before the trade deadline is likely the ceiling. Teams are not likely to move quick to make a trade for Jeudy until the 2024 NFL Draft. It’ll take a team missing out on a wide receiver they wanted to have them pull a trigger on a former first-round pick with a Day 3 pick in return.

Given that likely scenario, do you think the Broncos should try to trade Jerry Jeudy? Vote below and I’ll share the results of this survey on Friday.

