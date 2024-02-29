Quarterbacks and defensive front seven prospects headline Broncos’ NFL Combine interviews

Good morning, Broncos Country.

Draft season has officially hit its stride with the beginning of the 2024 NFL Combine earlier this week. It’s one of the biggest events of the year and a focal point for teams when it comes to not just scouting players, but a starting point for negotiations involving trades up or down the board—as well as relative to veteran players who may be on the move this offseason.

The Denver Broncos have a lot of needs and only six selections in the 2024 NFL Draft, so their time spent in Indianapolis might mean a bit more than usual. Based on early reports and observations the franchise has focused on two areas extensively over the first two days—this year’s crop of quarterbacks and a myriad of defensive front seven players.

Based on reports #Broncos have had or will have formal interviews with

QB JJ McCarthy

QB Bo Nix

QB Michael Penix

QB Michael Pratt

EDGE Jared Verse

EDGE Chris Braswell

IDL Tyler Davis

IDL Fabian Lovett

EDGE Mohamed Kamara

LB Trevin Wallace

LB Marist Liufau — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) February 28, 2024

That’s no surprise given Head Coach Sean Payton’s comments on the quarterback position as well as General Manager’s sentiment that the team needed to do a much better job up front defensively stopping the run. According to longtime Broncos insider Mike Klis, the team is allowed up to 45 total interviews with a length of 18 minutes each. While the list above isn’t exhaustive, it does provide a good basis of where most of their time and diligence is being spent.

It’s still early in the process, but I’d be quite surprised if the first two selections the Broncos make aren’t a quarterback and defensive front seven player. Stay tuned to Mile High Report for more NFL Combine updates and NFL Draft news—we will keep doing our best to relay everything coming out as the process plays out.

As always—thanks for reading. Here is today’s slate of articles for Horse Tracks.

Broncos News & Tidbits

2024 Broncos Combine Roundup: A closer look at top edge rushers and defensive linemen

Among the options in the 2024 NFL Draft: a talented interior defensive lineman or a stout edge player who could also bolster the Broncos’ pass rush.

Jameis Winston is the ideal bridge option for the Denver Broncos

Quarterback has a long relationship with head coach Sean Payton.

After journey from Albany to Florida State, could EDGE Jared Verse find NFL home in Denver?

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah assigned Verse to the Broncos as No. 12 in his latest mock draft.

Russell Wilson’s next team? Strong favorite emerges - National Football Post

The divorce between Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos certainly appears to be a matter of when, not if.

Denver Broncos appear focused on 'next quarterback' for the team - Mile High Sports

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton seemingly made it obvious that Russell Wilson will not be part of their plans in 2024.

NFL News & Tidbits

Jets GM Joe Douglas says team has given Zach Wilson permission to seek trade

Zach Wilson's tumultuous tenure with the New York Jets is on the verge of closing after three seasons. Gang Green general manager Joe Douglas said on Wednesday that the club permitted Wilson's agent to seek a trade.

Chiefs grant CB L'Jarius Sneed permission to seek trade

The Chiefs have granted cornerback L'Jarius Sneed permission to seek a trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday. Rapoport added the Chiefs could elect to use their franchise tag on Sneed ahead of next Tuesday's deadline and then trade

2024 NFL Scouting Combine: What We Learned during Wednesday's activities in Indianapolis

Which prospect's meeting with the Lions was like a dream? Who might pursue a career as a firefighter after his playing days come to an end? See the answers to those questions and more of what we learned Wednesday at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

32 NFL players who should change teams in the 2024 offseason - ESPN

Mac Jones could use a fresh start, but he's not the only player who could benefit from a move to another team. We named 32 to watch.

Dolphins, Vikings top players' survey of NFL teams; Chiefs 31st - ESPN

The Dolphins and Vikings topped the NFLPA's player survey of various categories for NFL teams, while the Chiefs and the Commanders were at the bottom.