Report: Jamar Cain will become the Denver Broncos next defensive line coach

According to The Athletic reporter Bruce Feldman, the Denver Broncos will promote Jamar Cain to defensive line coach after spending the 2023 season as the team’s pass rush specialist. The position had remained vacant ever since Marcus Dixon left to join the Minnesota Vikings in the same capacity earlier this month.

The upcoming 2024 season will be the twentieth of Cain’s coaching career. He started out as an assistant for Sacramento City College and coached his way up through smaller programs like Ohio, Missouri State, and Cal Poly before heading to Wyoming in 2013.

SOURCE: Broncos pass rush specialist assistant Jamar Cain is expected to get promoted to become the Broncos new defensive line coach. The 43-year-old Cain previously had been D-line coach at LSU, ASU and Fresno State and had coached OLBs and DEs at Oklahoma. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 29, 2024

After one year with the Cowboys, he served as the defensive ends coach for the North Dakota State Bison from 2014-2016 and helped them earn back-to-back National Championships before making a full-time jump to FBS programs before he was hired by the Broncos last season.

Due to his lengthy collegiate experience, Cain should have a good eye for talent scouting in the defensive trenches. It’s an area where the Broncos desperately need to improve and one which appears to be a focus of the franchise during the 2024 NFL Combine. Congratulations to Coach Cain on his promotion! Here is to hoping he can help improve the defensive line’s performance this coming season.