Report: Broncos met with Georgia tight end Brock Bowers at the Combine

According to reports coming out of the NFL Scouting Combine, the Denver Broncos met with Georgia tight end Brock Bowers. The athletic tight end told reporters that he thought the meeting with the team went well.

Bowers is a 6’4, 230-pound tight end out of Georgia who is expected to go in the first half of the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He had a great college career where he showcased his receiving ability and figures to do the same in the NFL.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compares Bowers to 49ers tight end George Kittle and says that he has a rare blend of acceleration, speed, body control, and hands while also having Pro Bowl upside at the next level.

Prolific pass-catching tight end with a rare blend of acceleration, speed, body control and hands that could breathe new life into a stale NFL offense. Bowers was a high-volume target at Georgia and led the team in receiving yards in all three of his college seasons. He plays with relentless pacing as a route runner, allowing him to beat man coverage. Also, he’s highly effective at exploiting zone pockets for first downs and chunk plays. Bowers’ secret sauce might be his ability to rip through tacklers and pile on yardage after the catch. He’ll be an adequate move blocker and give effort at the point of attack, but that is the one area where his game falls short of George Kittle’s, for comparison purposes. Bowers is an explosive athlete but lacks the premium measurables typically associated with early first-rounders. It might take a year for him to acclimate to defenders who are bigger, faster and longer, but he appears destined to become a highly productive NFL player with Pro Bowl upside.

The Broncos need playmakers on offense and Bowers would instantly become one of their top options in the passing game. He will not offer much as a blocker at the next level but he will give whoever drafts them a tight end who can make plays over the middle of the field and be a challenge for NFL defenses.

This is a need for the Broncos and they even admitted to it. Broncos General Manager George Paton recently said the team needs to solidify their tight end position and is looking for a player who can make plays over the middle of the field. Bowers is just that and likely more and would instantly solve the Broncos' issues there.

With all that said, Bowers seems unlikely to be the Broncos pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Quarterback, as we know, appears to be their option and even if they do not go that route in the first round, they have multiple other ways they could go before tight end. Offensive tackle could become a need if they decide to move on from Garett Bolles and there should be multiple top cornerbacks and edge rushers available for the Broncos as well. Tight end is a luxury pick and the Broncos are not in the position to be making such a pick right now. They can address the tight end position later in the draft and find their receiving threat there.

I personally would be excited about the addition of Bowers because of the immense upside but I just do not see them going that route this year. It seems like quarterback or bust for them in the first round and if they do fail to get a quarterback, cornerback, edge rusher, or offensive tackle seem to be the areas they target over tight end.

What do you think Broncos Country? Would you like the Broncos to target tight-end Brock Bowers in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft?