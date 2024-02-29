Report: Broncos had formal interviews with quarterbacks Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels at the Combine

According to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos held formal interviews with USC quarterback Caleb Williams, North Carolina’s Drake Maye, and LSU’s Jayden Daniels at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Early reports indicated they have or will meet with Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy, Oregon’s Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr., and Tulane’s Michael Pratt but it looks like they met one-on-one with all the top quarterback prospects. Klis also mentions that met held a formal interview with South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler too so Payton and the Broncos are certainly doing their due diligence on the quarterbacks.

Denver Broncos meet with “Big Three” quarterbacks at NFL Combine | https://t.co/hx2N6FCV6F https://t.co/1N4wUVGBmi — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) February 29, 2024

As of now, Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels are expected to be your first three picks in the draft. It appears the Chicago Bears will select Caleb Williams at one overall while Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels are projected to go to the Commanders and Patriots at picks two and three. However, if one were to drop or one of those three teams were listening to offers, the Broncos need to do their homework on them.

All three would be excellent additions to the Broncos. Head Coach Sean Payton said teams might tank for Caleb Williams back in 2022, Drake Maye is an excellent fit in a Sean Payton offense and Jayden Daniels is a Heisman winner who can be a duel threat player for whoever drafts him. If Payton falls in love with one of these quarterbacks and an opportunity presents itself to get one of them, you never know.

Broncos General Manager George Paton already mentioned that they will meet with Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy and Klis confirms that meeting happened earlier in the week. There have been a lot of connections between McCarthy and the Broncos in recent weeks and many expect the talented quarterback to impress during interviews so we shall see what comes out after the Combine. Right now, McCarthy seems like the early favorite to be the Broncos choice at quarterback, but again, it is early.

As for Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix, the Broncos likely spent some time with them at the Senior Bowl, but will once again at the Combine. This time, Head Coach Sean Payton and General Manager George Paton will be present. Both figure to do well in the interview process, especially Penix, but his medicals will be the thing teams are most interested in. He has a long list of previous injuries in the past and many concerns moving forward, so how that goes will determine his draft stock. It is possible teams may have him off their board entirely because of this, but we shall see.

Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt told reporters at the Senior Bowl that he had a couple of interviews with the Broncos at the Senior Bowl and will have another at the Combine. He is more of a day two or early day three option for the Broncos, but he does have a skillset that Sean Payton likes. He is a good processor, can make every throw, has a quick release, and has good athleticism. He also played at Tulane which is located in New Orleans and they had a coach on their staff who was a longtime coach on Payton’s staff with the Saints. We know these connections matter for Payton so he is a prospect to watch if they pass on a quarterback in the first round.

Expect the Broncos to continue doing their homework on these quarterbacks during the Combine, likely attending multiple Pro Days as well as having a number of these prospects come in for top-30 visits. This is just part of the process where the Broncos decision makers get to know the prospects and finalize their reports and thoughts on the player and person as we head into the 2024 NFL Draft.