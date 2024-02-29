2024 NFL Combine Results: Linebackers and Defensive Line

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine is fully under way and we have our first results for two position groups today. Well three really, but edge rusher is technically a linebacker that plays with the defensive line. Before we get into the results for those players, I did ask Scotty Payne here at Mile High Report who he though could interest the Denver Broncos form this group.
Since its too early to project which guys might end up later round picks, he honed in on potential targets with the 12th overall pick in the unfortunate event that Denver doesn’t pick a quarterback early. He is big on Dallas Turner out of Alabama and Jared Verse from Florida State. Both had impressive scores during today’s combine events and improved their draft stock nicely. Along the defensive line, he pointed out Byron Murphy II out of Texas who had himself a very impressive day.
ILB/EDGE Combine Results
|Player
|School
|Hght
|Wght
|Off. 40
|Unoff. 40
|10-Yd Split
|Vert
|Broad
|Hand
|Arm
|Michael Barrett
|Michigan
|5110
|233
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|8.5
|32.13
|Tatum Bethune
|Florida State
|5114
|229
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|10
|32.38
|Kalen DeLoach
|Florida State
|5114
|210
|4.47
|4.47
|—
|30.5
|9-11
|8.63
|31.5
|Maema Njongmeta
|Wisconsin
|5116
|229
|4.91
|4.92
|—
|—
|—
|9.38
|32.13
|Darius Muasau
|UCLA
|5117
|225
|4.7
|4.7
|—
|36.5
|9-9
|9.5
|31.5
|Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
|Clemson
|6000
|228
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|9.25
|31.5
|Easton Gibbs
|Wyoming
|6003
|232
|4.73
|4.74
|—
|31.5
|9-1
|9.25
|30.38
|Tyrice Knight
|Texas-El Paso
|6004
|233
|4.63
|4.63
|—
|34.5
|9-11
|9.25
|32.5
|Edefuan Ulofoshio
|Washington
|6004
|236
|4.56
|4.56
|—
|39.5
|10-8
|9.25
|32.88
|Aaron Casey
|Indiana
|6007
|231
|4.75
|4.75
|—
|30
|9-9
|9.38
|32.75
|JD Bertrand
|Notre Dame
|6010
|235
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|9.75
|30.63
|Steele Chambers
|Ohio State
|6010
|226
|—
|—
|—
|33.5
|9-4
|9.25
|30.5
|Mohamed Kamara
|Colorado State
|6010
|248
|4.57
|4.58
|1.58
|34.5
|10-3
|8.63
|32.38
|Javon Solomon
|Troy
|6010
|246
|4.72
|4.72
|1.66
|37
|9-11
|10.75
|33.88
|Trevin Wallace
|Kentucky
|6011
|237
|4.51
|4.52
|—
|37.5
|10-7
|9.13
|32.63
|Curtis Jacobs
|Penn State
|6013
|241
|4.58
|4.58
|—
|35
|10-4
|10.25
|31.5
|Jordan Magee
|Temple
|6013
|228
|4.55
|4.55
|—
|35.5
|10-4
|8.75
|32
|Cedric Gray
|North Carolina
|6014
|234
|4.64
|4.64
|—
|35.5
|10-0
|9
|32.5
|Junior Colson
|Michigan
|6020
|238
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|9.38
|32.5
|Tommy Eichenberg
|Ohio State
|6020
|233
|—
|—
|—
|32.5
|9-8
|9.25
|31.63
|Jonah Elliss
|Utah
|6020
|248
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|10.5
|33
|Jaylan Ford
|Texas
|6020
|240
|—
|—
|—
|33.5
|10-1
|9.5
|31.75
|Ty'Ron Hopper
|Missouri
|6020
|231
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|8.88
|31.38
|Jontrey Hunter
|Georgia State
|6020
|236
|—
|—
|—
|32
|9-3
|9
|31.75
|Xavier Thomas
|Clemson
|6020
|244
|4.62
|4.63
|1.65
|32.5
|10-0
|9.13
|32.88
|Edgerrin Cooper
|Texas A&M
|6021
|230
|4.51
|4.52
|—
|34.5
|9-10
|9.75
|34
|Marist Liufau
|Notre Dame
|6021
|234
|4.64
|4.64
|—
|—
|—
|9.63
|32.63
|Nathaniel Watson
|Mississippi State
|6022
|233
|4.63
|4.64
|—
|31
|9-3
|9.88
|32.88
|Gabriel Murphy
|UCLA
|6023
|247
|4.68
|4.68
|—
|—
|—
|9.25
|30.5
|Dallas Turner
|Alabama
|6026
|247
|4.46
|4.47
|—
|—
|—
|9.88
|34.38
|Chop Robinson
|Penn State
|6027
|254
|4.48
|4.49
|1.54
|34.5
|10-8
|9.13
|32.5
|Chris Braswell
|Alabama
|6030
|251
|4.6
|4.6
|—
|—
|—
|9.38
|33.25
|Solomon Byrd
|USC
|6030
|255
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|9.75
|33.63
|Nelson Ceaser
|Houston
|6030
|254
|—
|—
|—
|31
|—
|10.25
|33.63
|Cedric Johnson
|Mississippi
|6030
|260
|4.63
|4.64
|1.61
|38
|10-2
|9.88
|33.5
|Marshawn Kneeland
|Western Michigan
|6030
|267
|4.75
|4.75
|1.66
|35.5
|9-11
|9.13
|34.5
|Zion Tupuola-Fetui
|Washington
|6030
|244
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|10.63
|33.38
|Khalid Duke
|Kansas State
|6032
|246
|4.79
|4.8
|—
|—
|—
|9.25
|32.63
|Bralen Trice
|Washington
|6034
|245
|4.72
|4.72
|1.65
|—
|—
|9
|32.5
|Jared Verse
|Florida State
|6037
|254
|4.58
|4.59
|1.6
|35
|10-7
|9.88
|33.5
|Payton Wilson
|N.C. State
|6037
|233
|4.43
|4.44
|—
|34.5
|9-11
|9
|30.5
|Jaylen Harrell
|Michigan
|6040
|250
|—
|—
|—
|37
|9-10
|9.75
|33.25
|Jalyx Hunt
|Houston Christian University
|6040
|252
|4.64
|4.64
|1.6
|37.5
|10-8
|10
|34.38
|Adisa Isaac
|Penn State
|6040
|247
|4.74
|4.74
|1.64
|34.5
|10-3
|9.63
|33.88
|Brennan Jackson
|Washington State
|6040
|264
|4.69
|4.7
|1.62
|33.5
|9-6
|9.75
|32.75
|Trajan Jeffcoat
|Arkansas
|6040
|266
|4.69
|4.69
|1.66
|31.5
|10-0
|10.13
|32.75
|David Ugwoegbu
|Houston
|6040
|250
|—
|—
|—
|31.5
|—
|10.25
|33.75
|Austin Booker
|Kansas
|6044
|240
|4.79
|4.8
|1.67
|32.5
|10-0
|9.25
|33.88
|Eyabi Okie-Anoma
|Charlotte
|6044
|260
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|9.5
|33.5
|Javontae Jean-Baptiste
|Notre Dame
|6050
|239
|4.66
|4.66
|1.65
|—
|10-7
|10
|33.75
|Laiatu Latu
|UCLA
|6050
|259
|4.64
|4.64
|1.62
|32
|9-8
|9.88
|34.25
|Braiden McGregor
|Michigan
|6050
|257
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|10
|33.13
Defensive Line Combine Results
|Player
|School
|Hght
|Wght
|Off. 40
|Unoff. 40
|10-Yd Split
|3-cone
|Vert
|Broad
|Hand
|Arm
|DeWayne Carter
|Duke
|6023
|302
|4.99
|5
|1.72
|7.95
|32
|9-1
|10.25
|33
|Myles Cole
|Texas Tech
|6060
|278
|4.67
|4.69
|1.65
|—
|35
|10-0
|9.88
|36.88
|Jaden Crumedy
|Mississippi State
|6037
|301
|4.97
|4.98
|1.69
|—
|29.5
|8-9
|10.5
|33
|Tyler Davis
|Clemson
|6020
|301
|5.02
|5.02
|1.72
|—
|28.5
|—
|9.25
|31.38
|Brandon Dorlus
|Oregon
|6030
|283
|4.85
|4.85
|1.68
|7.43
|30.5
|9-3
|9.38
|31
|Justin Eboigbe
|Alabama
|6040
|297
|5.18
|5.18
|1.8
|—
|28
|—
|9.75
|33.38
|Braden Fiske
|Florida State
|6035
|292
|4.78
|4.78
|1.68
|—
|33.5
|9-9
|9.38
|31
|Gabriel Hall
|Baylor
|6060
|291
|5.03
|5.04
|1.72
|7.65
|31.5
|9-7
|9.5
|34.5
|Michael Hall Jr.
|Ohio State
|6030
|290
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|10
|33.5
|Marcus Harris
|Auburn
|6020
|286
|5.06
|5.07
|1.77
|—
|29.5
|8-7
|9.63
|32
|McKinnley Jackson
|Texas A&M
|6014
|326
|5.26
|5.26
|1.78
|—
|23
|8-10
|10
|33.88
|Jordan Jefferson
|LSU
|6030
|313
|—
|—
|—
|—
|31
|8-8
|9.88
|33.13
|Kris Jenkins
|Michigan
|6026
|299
|4.91
|4.91
|1.7
|—
|30
|9-7
|9.38
|34
|Logan Lee
|Iowa
|6050
|281
|5.05
|5.05
|1.77
|7.16
|31.5
|9-6
|10.25
|32.25
|Zion Logue
|Georgia
|6060
|314
|5.14
|5.14
|1.82
|—
|29
|9-1
|10
|33.5
|Fabien Lovett Sr.
|Florida State
|6040
|314
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|10.38
|35.5
|Myles Murphy
|North Carolina
|6040
|309
|5.2
|5.21
|1.82
|—
|28.5
|8-10
|9.75
|33.88
|Byron Murphy II
|Texas
|6004
|297
|4.87
|4.88
|1.7
|—
|33
|9-3
|10.25
|32.38
|Jer'Zhan Newton
|Illinois
|6020
|304
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|9.5
|32.38
|Ruke Orhorhoro
|Clemson
|6040
|294
|4.89
|4.9
|1.69
|—
|32
|9-8
|9.38
|34
|Keith Randolph
|Illinois
|6034
|296
|5.15
|5.16
|1.67
|—
|28.5
|8-9
|9.88
|32.75
|Darius Robinson
|Missouri
|6050
|285
|4.95
|4.95
|1.73
|—
|35
|9-3
|10.63
|34.5
|Justin Rogers
|Auburn
|6024
|330
|—
|—
|—
|—
|24.5
|8-3
|10.13
|33
|Maason Smith
|LSU
|6050
|306
|5.01
|5.02
|1.75
|7.62
|31
|9-0
|8.5
|35
|T'Vondre Sweat
|Texas
|6044
|366
|5.27
|5.27
|1.8
|—
|26
|8-2
|10.13
|33.25
|Leonard Taylor
|Miami
|6034
|303
|5.12
|5.12
|1.77
|7.81
|30
|9-1
|9
|33.88
|Eric Watts
|Connecticut
|6060
|274
|4.67
|4.68
|1.62
|7.59
|36.5
|9-9
|9.75
|35.75
|Mekhi Wingo
|LSU
|6000
|284
|4.85
|4.86
|1.64
|—
|31.5
|9-1
|9.25
|32
