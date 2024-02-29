2024 NFL Combine Results: Linebackers and Defensive Line

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine is fully under way and we have our first results for two position groups today. Well three really, but edge rusher is technically a linebacker that plays with the defensive line. Before we get into the results for those players, I did ask Scotty Payne here at Mile High Report who he though could interest the Denver Broncos form this group.

Since its too early to project which guys might end up later round picks, he honed in on potential targets with the 12th overall pick in the unfortunate event that Denver doesn’t pick a quarterback early. He is big on Dallas Turner out of Alabama and Jared Verse from Florida State. Both had impressive scores during today’s combine events and improved their draft stock nicely. Along the defensive line, he pointed out Byron Murphy II out of Texas who had himself a very impressive day.

ILB/EDGE Combine Results Player School Hght Wght Off. 40 Unoff. 40 10-Yd Split Vert Broad Hand Arm Player School Hght Wght Off. 40 Unoff. 40 10-Yd Split Vert Broad Hand Arm Michael Barrett Michigan 5110 233 — — — — — 8.5 32.13 Tatum Bethune Florida State 5114 229 — — — — — 10 32.38 Kalen DeLoach Florida State 5114 210 4.47 4.47 — 30.5 9-11 8.63 31.5 Maema Njongmeta Wisconsin 5116 229 4.91 4.92 — — — 9.38 32.13 Darius Muasau UCLA 5117 225 4.7 4.7 — 36.5 9-9 9.5 31.5 Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Clemson 6000 228 — — — — — 9.25 31.5 Easton Gibbs Wyoming 6003 232 4.73 4.74 — 31.5 9-1 9.25 30.38 Tyrice Knight Texas-El Paso 6004 233 4.63 4.63 — 34.5 9-11 9.25 32.5 Edefuan Ulofoshio Washington 6004 236 4.56 4.56 — 39.5 10-8 9.25 32.88 Aaron Casey Indiana 6007 231 4.75 4.75 — 30 9-9 9.38 32.75 JD Bertrand Notre Dame 6010 235 — — — — — 9.75 30.63 Steele Chambers Ohio State 6010 226 — — — 33.5 9-4 9.25 30.5 Mohamed Kamara Colorado State 6010 248 4.57 4.58 1.58 34.5 10-3 8.63 32.38 Javon Solomon Troy 6010 246 4.72 4.72 1.66 37 9-11 10.75 33.88 Trevin Wallace Kentucky 6011 237 4.51 4.52 — 37.5 10-7 9.13 32.63 Curtis Jacobs Penn State 6013 241 4.58 4.58 — 35 10-4 10.25 31.5 Jordan Magee Temple 6013 228 4.55 4.55 — 35.5 10-4 8.75 32 Cedric Gray North Carolina 6014 234 4.64 4.64 — 35.5 10-0 9 32.5 Junior Colson Michigan 6020 238 — — — — — 9.38 32.5 Tommy Eichenberg Ohio State 6020 233 — — — 32.5 9-8 9.25 31.63 Jonah Elliss Utah 6020 248 — — — — — 10.5 33 Jaylan Ford Texas 6020 240 — — — 33.5 10-1 9.5 31.75 Ty'Ron Hopper Missouri 6020 231 — — — — — 8.88 31.38 Jontrey Hunter Georgia State 6020 236 — — — 32 9-3 9 31.75 Xavier Thomas Clemson 6020 244 4.62 4.63 1.65 32.5 10-0 9.13 32.88 Edgerrin Cooper Texas A&M 6021 230 4.51 4.52 — 34.5 9-10 9.75 34 Marist Liufau Notre Dame 6021 234 4.64 4.64 — — — 9.63 32.63 Nathaniel Watson Mississippi State 6022 233 4.63 4.64 — 31 9-3 9.88 32.88 Gabriel Murphy UCLA 6023 247 4.68 4.68 — — — 9.25 30.5 Dallas Turner Alabama 6026 247 4.46 4.47 — — — 9.88 34.38 Chop Robinson Penn State 6027 254 4.48 4.49 1.54 34.5 10-8 9.13 32.5 Chris Braswell Alabama 6030 251 4.6 4.6 — — — 9.38 33.25 Solomon Byrd USC 6030 255 — — — — — 9.75 33.63 Nelson Ceaser Houston 6030 254 — — — 31 — 10.25 33.63 Cedric Johnson Mississippi 6030 260 4.63 4.64 1.61 38 10-2 9.88 33.5 Marshawn Kneeland Western Michigan 6030 267 4.75 4.75 1.66 35.5 9-11 9.13 34.5 Zion Tupuola-Fetui Washington 6030 244 — — — — — 10.63 33.38 Khalid Duke Kansas State 6032 246 4.79 4.8 — — — 9.25 32.63 Bralen Trice Washington 6034 245 4.72 4.72 1.65 — — 9 32.5 Jared Verse Florida State 6037 254 4.58 4.59 1.6 35 10-7 9.88 33.5 Payton Wilson N.C. State 6037 233 4.43 4.44 — 34.5 9-11 9 30.5 Jaylen Harrell Michigan 6040 250 — — — 37 9-10 9.75 33.25 Jalyx Hunt Houston Christian University 6040 252 4.64 4.64 1.6 37.5 10-8 10 34.38 Adisa Isaac Penn State 6040 247 4.74 4.74 1.64 34.5 10-3 9.63 33.88 Brennan Jackson Washington State 6040 264 4.69 4.7 1.62 33.5 9-6 9.75 32.75 Trajan Jeffcoat Arkansas 6040 266 4.69 4.69 1.66 31.5 10-0 10.13 32.75 David Ugwoegbu Houston 6040 250 — — — 31.5 — 10.25 33.75 Austin Booker Kansas 6044 240 4.79 4.8 1.67 32.5 10-0 9.25 33.88 Eyabi Okie-Anoma Charlotte 6044 260 — — — — — 9.5 33.5 Javontae Jean-Baptiste Notre Dame 6050 239 4.66 4.66 1.65 — 10-7 10 33.75 Laiatu Latu UCLA 6050 259 4.64 4.64 1.62 32 9-8 9.88 34.25 Braiden McGregor Michigan 6050 257 — — — — — 10 33.13

Source: Walter Football

Defensive Line Combine Results Player School Hght Wght Off. 40 Unoff. 40 10-Yd Split 3-cone Vert Broad Hand Arm Player School Hght Wght Off. 40 Unoff. 40 10-Yd Split 3-cone Vert Broad Hand Arm DeWayne Carter Duke 6023 302 4.99 5 1.72 7.95 32 9-1 10.25 33 Myles Cole Texas Tech 6060 278 4.67 4.69 1.65 — 35 10-0 9.88 36.88 Jaden Crumedy Mississippi State 6037 301 4.97 4.98 1.69 — 29.5 8-9 10.5 33 Tyler Davis Clemson 6020 301 5.02 5.02 1.72 — 28.5 — 9.25 31.38 Brandon Dorlus Oregon 6030 283 4.85 4.85 1.68 7.43 30.5 9-3 9.38 31 Justin Eboigbe Alabama 6040 297 5.18 5.18 1.8 — 28 — 9.75 33.38 Braden Fiske Florida State 6035 292 4.78 4.78 1.68 — 33.5 9-9 9.38 31 Gabriel Hall Baylor 6060 291 5.03 5.04 1.72 7.65 31.5 9-7 9.5 34.5 Michael Hall Jr. Ohio State 6030 290 — — — — — — 10 33.5 Marcus Harris Auburn 6020 286 5.06 5.07 1.77 — 29.5 8-7 9.63 32 McKinnley Jackson Texas A&M 6014 326 5.26 5.26 1.78 — 23 8-10 10 33.88 Jordan Jefferson LSU 6030 313 — — — — 31 8-8 9.88 33.13 Kris Jenkins Michigan 6026 299 4.91 4.91 1.7 — 30 9-7 9.38 34 Logan Lee Iowa 6050 281 5.05 5.05 1.77 7.16 31.5 9-6 10.25 32.25 Zion Logue Georgia 6060 314 5.14 5.14 1.82 — 29 9-1 10 33.5 Fabien Lovett Sr. Florida State 6040 314 — — — — — — 10.38 35.5 Myles Murphy North Carolina 6040 309 5.2 5.21 1.82 — 28.5 8-10 9.75 33.88 Byron Murphy II Texas 6004 297 4.87 4.88 1.7 — 33 9-3 10.25 32.38 Jer'Zhan Newton Illinois 6020 304 — — — — — — 9.5 32.38 Ruke Orhorhoro Clemson 6040 294 4.89 4.9 1.69 — 32 9-8 9.38 34 Keith Randolph Illinois 6034 296 5.15 5.16 1.67 — 28.5 8-9 9.88 32.75 Darius Robinson Missouri 6050 285 4.95 4.95 1.73 — 35 9-3 10.63 34.5 Justin Rogers Auburn 6024 330 — — — — 24.5 8-3 10.13 33 Maason Smith LSU 6050 306 5.01 5.02 1.75 7.62 31 9-0 8.5 35 T'Vondre Sweat Texas 6044 366 5.27 5.27 1.8 — 26 8-2 10.13 33.25 Leonard Taylor Miami 6034 303 5.12 5.12 1.77 7.81 30 9-1 9 33.88 Eric Watts Connecticut 6060 274 4.67 4.68 1.62 7.59 36.5 9-9 9.75 35.75 Mekhi Wingo LSU 6000 284 4.85 4.86 1.64 — 31.5 9-1 9.25 32

Source: Walter Football