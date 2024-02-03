Super Bowl week is upon us... Oh Joy.

As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to play in their fourth Super Bowl in five seasons, there is an added (and annoying...) element to them this year that include mega-star power in Taylor Swift and her legion of fans. Somehow this has also now morphed into a political thing where opposing the annoying is somehow aligning yourself with “a side” of the political aisle. As an orange-blooded Denver Broncos fan, that is utter nonsense. We’ll be Switzerland in that drama, thank you very much!

With or without Taylor Swift in the picture, this week was going to be annoying for us. She just helped amped it up to unseen levels of annoyance. As our team continues trying to rebuild and remake itself for yet another offseason, we can only root for the San Francisco 49ers as hard as possible next weekend and hope the imagery on Super Sunday is one of disappointment and dejection on the faces of Chiefs Kingdom and Swifties everywhere. THAT would be a good day for Broncos Country. Sorry, not sorry!

Go Broncos! ... next season anyway. For now, Go Niners!

