2024 Senior Bowl live updates, roster, and highlights

Let’s get going with the 2024 NFL Draft coverage! Senior Bowl week is a big deal in that process and the next one coming is the NFL Combine. With the Denver Broncos picking earlier in the first round, these evaluations will be vital. They won’t have another pick until the third round, so that makes this first pick even more important for them.

Reese’s Senior Bowl 2024

American Team vs. National Team

Date: Saturday, February 3, 2024

Time: 11 a.m. MST

Location: Handcock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama

TV Channel: NFL Network

Many of the top prospects won’t be featured in this game, but there are enough first round prospects to make the Senior Bowl an important deal. For Denver, I’ll be watching the two top quarterback prospects and also any Day 2 type talent. As someone who doesn’t watch a whole lot of college ball, this will be a good opportunity for me to see some of these guys play before the NFL Draft comes around.

Senior Bowl Players to Watch