Good morning, Broncos Country!

In just a few days Randy Gradishar will be a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Yes, the Denver Broncos linebacker will need the vote of the full selection committee, which has already taken place. But for all intents and purposes, when Gradishar became a Seniors finalist, he got inducted. It would take some otherworldly bullshit to finally get Gradishar this close and then not vote for him. Even the Hall of Selection Committee can’t screw this up.

There will definitely be those who want to wait until the actual announcement on Thursday for the NFL Honors. Even then, some won’t believe it.

The celebration will start on Thursday.

When Gradishar is finally announced as a Hall of Famer, it will automatically become one of the greatest moments in Broncos history.

One of the best defenses in NFL history, and one of the best middle linebackers in history, will finally get his place.

Let the countdown begin.

Broncos news

Denver Saints: 19 former Sean Payton staff have joined Broncos | 9news.com

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton likes familiar faces - he's brought over nearly two dozen players, coaches and executives from his New Orleans Saints days.

Mark Kiszla: I made a bold move. Time for the Broncos to do the same | Mark Kiszla | denvergazette.com

John Elway was the best thing that ever happened to Denver sports — until he started picking young quarterbacks to replace him.

Senior Bowl matchmaker: Bo Nix to Broncos? Laiatu Latu to Bears? Pairing top NFL Draft prospects with teams - CBSSports.com

These top prospects would be ideal for these specific NFL teams in April.

NFL news

Travis Kelce crowns George Kittle best NFL tight end before Super Bowl 58 – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

Travis Kelce has nothing but respect for George Kittle and is excited to face off against his tight end counterpart in Super Bowl LVIII.

The Chiefs have built one of the NFL's best defenses in part because they traded away Tyreek Hill | AP News

The Kansas City Chiefs have built a Super Bowl-worthy defense over the past two years in part because they made the difficult decision to trade Tyreek Hill away.

From Pro Bowl Games to the Olympics, flag football enticing NFL players - ESPN

Stefon Diggs is one Pro Bowler who would be in favor of pursuing Olympic gold in flag football, and here's who would get picked first.

NFL coaching hires showed fairness, encouraging results - The Washington Post

With eight head coaching jobs to fill, NFL teams doubled their minority representation in as legitimate a hiring process the league has ever seen.