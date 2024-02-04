Broncos Super Bowl history: Super Bowl XII vs. Cowboys

There are a lot of ways to look back at Super Bowl XII.

The sheer joy of the Denver Broncos making it to their first Super Bowl.

The despair of losing their first Super Bowl.

Perhaps it’s a little bit of both.

Broncos’ 1977 Season

For those who were alive for that magical 1977 season, it was just that. The ending doesn’t change how magical that season was for the franchise, the players, coaches, fans, the city, the state and the region.

It was the Broncos’ first taste of success in a season of so many firsts.

First appearance in the NFL playoffs.

First AFC West title.

The first playoff games ever played at Mile High Stadium turned into the first playoff wins in franchise history.

And then the Broncos capped it off with their first AFC championship with a win over the hated Oakland Raiders.

Led by the Orange Crush defense, Denver was a powerhouse that season.

Super Bowl XII Recap TEAM 1st 2nd 3rd 4th FINAL TEAM 1st 2nd 3rd 4th FINAL Dallas Cowboys 10 3 7 7 27 Denver Broncos 0 0 10 0 10

The lack of an offense, however, finally caught up to the Broncos in the 27-10 loss in Super Bowl XII to the Dallas Cowboys.

There’s one stat that tells the story of that game: Denver’s offense turned the ball eight times.

You read that correctly.

Craig Morton and the Broncos turned the ball over eight times. And you want to know how good Denver’s defense was? It still held the mighty Cowboys to 27 points.

By the way, one of those Dallas touchdowns wasn’t even a freaking catch.

That is insane and puts the showing of Randy Gradishar and the Broncos defense in perspective. Had Morton and the offense been able to do anything, literally anything, other than turn the ball over, they would have had a chance.

But that loss in Super Bowl XII doesn’t take away from how fun that season was.

When you see the videos, especially in the playoffs, of old Mile High, you wish you could jump into a Delorean and put yourself there. For the record, I wasn't born yet.

There are multiple ways to look back on Super Bowl XII.

The loss sucks, but it doesn’t take away from the magical season.