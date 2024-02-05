Report: Christian Parker is expected to join the Philadelphia Eagles coaching staff

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, Denver Broncos defensive backs coach Christian Parker is expected to leave the team and join the Philadelphia Eagles coaching staff. 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis has confirmed this report. Klis states that Sean Payton and the Broncos could have blocked this move but they decided to let the talented up-and-coming coach “receive a greater opportunity” with the Eagles.

A few weeks ago, Vic Fangio and the Miami Dolphins mutually parted ways and he quickly took over as the Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator. He has been forming a staff since being hired and now appears to be adding Parker who served as his defensive backs coach for the Broncos in 2021.

Parker has been a popular name in recent weeks as he interviewed for the Packers and Patriots defensive coordinator jobs but was not hired for either job. Now, he appears to be joining the Eagles staff and will look to improve their secondary.

Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph who leaned on Parker to learn Vic Fangio’s defense this past season was very complimentary of Parker. He called him “sharp”, and a “star” and that players love playing for him.

“He’s sharp, man. He’s a star, He’s a great partner to work with. As a veteran coach, I’ve coordinated for about seven years now. Speaking with Christian every day and bouncing ideas off him, from what he’s done with Fangio and guys in the past has been fun. We’re making changes and growing off what they did last year. He’s smart, he works his butt off, and his players love playing for him. He’s a star.”

Parker has been credited with the development of the Broncos secondary during his time with the team. Patrick Surtain has turned into one of the top cornerbacks in the league and players like Ja’Quan McMillian, P.J. Locke, and others have developed with him as their coach. As Joseph noted, he is well-liked and the fact he has survived multiple head coaching changes shows how people feel about him as a coach. Now, the Broncos will be looking to replace him on their defensive coaching staff.

No candidates have been rumored as of yet but it appears this might be the only subtraction from the Broncos coaching staff this offseason. While you could make an argument that changes should have been made, especially on the defensive side of the ball, some continuity for the first time in years is good to see. Hopefully, it leads to an improvement on the football field.