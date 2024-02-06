Super Bowl XLIII Preview: Can the 49ers stop Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs?

Super Bowl week is here and unfortunately, for the third time in four years, the Kansas City Chiefs are once again in the big game. This time, they will be having a Super Bowl LIV rematch against Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers.

The Chiefs defeated the Miami Dolphins in the frozen tundra and then went on the road to Buffalo and Baltimore to defeat and upset the Buffalo Bills and the number one seed Baltimore Ravens to advance to the Super Bowl. As for the 49ers, they avoided an upset to the Green Bay Packers and had a big second-half comeback vs. the Detroit Lions to advance to the Super Bowl. Now, both teams will head to Las Vegas with the hopes of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

Super Bowl XLIII preview

San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The momentum, unfortunately, is on the Chiefs' side. They had a dominant win over the Dolphins and then had two big wins on the roads vs. the Bills and Ravens. Meanwhile, the 49ers escaped two games against the Packers and Lions where they need two big comebacks to get here. They have not been playing their best football, but they have been surviving. Now, the 49ers will face their toughest matchup yet when they take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

I will NEVER predict a Chiefs win, but they have to be the favorites heading into this game. They have been playing their best football and have proven to have what it takes to win in the Super Bowl twice in recent years. As for the 49ers, Brock Purdy will need to silence the haters, and running back Christian McCaffrey will need to have a career game for the 49ers to pull this out.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Chiefs have slowed down quarterbacks Tu’a Tagovaliola, Josh Allen, and likely MVP Lamar Jackson. Now, they will need to slow down Brock Purdy who has been playing inconsistent as of late. Meanwhile, the 49ers defense pass rush of Nick Bosa and Chase Young will need to get after Patrick Mahomes early and often if they want to win this game. They also need to cover and contain tight end Travis Kelce who has been unstoppable in the postseason. That is all easier said than done and poses a difficult challenge for a defense that has given up some big plays in the playoffs.

I am going to trust Kyle Shanahan to finally come up with the win in the Super Bowl. Purdy will silence the haters, Christian McCaffrey will prove why he should have been the MVP, Deebo will do Deebo things, Aiyuk will come up clutch, and George Kittle will have one of his classic big games to give them the edge. I think it’ll be a high-scoring game but the 49ers defense will make enough plays to put this game away for the 49ers and finally put away the Chiefs, Mahomes, Kelce, and the Swifties.

Winner: San Francisco 49ers

Score prediction: 31-23