Is it part of a plan or just Broncos impatience?

As our division rival prepares for yet another Super Bowl appearance, the Denver Broncos find themselves swimming (drowning?) through all-too-familiar and treacherous waters. The life raft that was supposed to be Russell Wilson turned into a 242.6-million pound anvil that has single-handedly sunk this team since his arrival and, yet, still promises to be devastating years into the future.

With Wilson seemingly on his way out of Denver after being benched for the last games of the 2023 season, what the Broncos do in these coming weeks and months will signal what the plan is, or if there even is one. Broncos Country is well-versed in what a no-plan season looks like. When the Broncos PR spin machine tries to talk the fanbase into the next iteration of Trevor Siemien, Joe Flacco, or any of the other tier-four quarterbacks we’ve had the displeasure of watching for nearly the last decade, fans should be ready for yet another long season. The biggest no-plan move this offseason might be the signing of Gardner Minshew. Keep an eye out for that.

As Broncos fans, all we can ask is that the Broncos get better from year to year. Coach Sean Payton pushed the win total in 2023 to 8 which was no small feat. Denver is in need of some mastermind-level planning to turn this team around. It’s been a long time since anyone has had that kind of vision and it’s sorely missed. We are soon to see just what sandbox Sean Payton in playing in.

