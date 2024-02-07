3 free agents that may make sense for the Broncos as a bridge quarterback

While plan #1 for the Denver Broncos should be getting a young QB in the draft to build a team around, the Broncos may need to look at free agency for a bridge QB if they are interested in winning now. Let’s look at 3 options that might make sense in a Sean Payton offense:

1) Baker Mayfield

I have no idea how the money could happen to make this work...Mayfield is going to be worth a pretty penny in free agency. But Mayfield in a Sean Payton offense makes a ton of sense. Mayfield has the accuracy and arm to take the offense to a whole different level in 2024.

2) Ryan Tannehill

While not my first choice, this guy probably makes the most sense for a true bridge QB. He can get one last gig to start with a coach who will maximize his capabilities. I’ve always admired Tannehill’s consistency. He’s not a guy you think of who wows with big plays, but he’s the guy who will give solid production on a good offensive roster.

3) Trevor Siemian

If we aren’t going to get a fresh new rookie starting to put our hopes in, maybe it would be fun to see the Broncos run it back with Siemian. He holds a warm place in the hearts of many in Broncos Country and the redemption storyline rights itself. We already saw Sean Payton call a ton of plays short of the sticks on 3rd down. Seems like a match made in heaven...

