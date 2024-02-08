The path back to relevancy for the Denver Broncos might be a long one

Good morning, Broncos Country.

Over the past two weeks, the staff at Mile High Report covered the major position groups in our State of the Broncos series. We reflected on last season and pontificated about what the future may hold with respect to all of them.

And after going over each review one line of thought seems to be constant and resonates above all others—the Denver Broncos have a lot to do in order to reforge themselves into legitimate contenders.

Very few position groups have a surplus of quality talent. In my opinion, most all of them are in desperate need of a complete makeover and overhaul. Most importantly, the Broncos lack a franchise caliber player at the quarterback position. And as I’ve wrote over the season numerous times, if you don’t have a quarterback in this league—you really don’t have anything.

Lacking picks in their draft arsenal, a dubious cap situation, and the reality of the Broncos having to get rid of quality players just to be cap compliant—it’s hard to imagine Denver will be able to acquire enough talent this offseason to be a formidable contender in 2024. With that in mind, it’s reasonable not to expect a huge turnaround for the team next season or much improvement compared to this last season.

In fact, I think the Broncos’ path to relevancy is a multi-year endeavor. I give Sean Payton and his coaching staff a lot of credit to getting this team to eight wins last year. However, I’m not so certain they will be much better next year if some major improvements aren’t made. And the number one improvement to be made is quite obvious.

It’s no secret, the preferred selection for most folks across Broncos Country at #12 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft would be a quarterback. But will there be one Payton and his staff covet that is worth rolling the dice on? That remains to be seen.

I’ve went on record stating I’d be just fine with Michigan standout J.J. McCarthy if Denver isn’t able to secure Caleb Williams, Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels. Your mileage may vary, but I think he is a great fit for Payton’s offense and has the traits and football intelligence to make a big impression for evaluators in the Mile High City. On the flip side, I’m not a fan of using that selection on Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr. In a trade down? Certainly. Perhaps the decisions makers in Dove Valley feel differently. Only time will tell.

If they don’t take a quarterback at #12, the best move they could make would be to trade back and acquire more draft picks to patch holes in a proverbial ship that is struggling to stay afloat. Getting back a second rounder would be tremendous, but that would require a large move back and a team falling in love with someone to move up that high.

Nevertheless, that happens every draft. So, the Broncos may get lucky and get a nice bounty of picks from a playoff caliber team who feels they are only a piece or two away from completing a championship caliber roster. That would be a dream come true.

The dichotomy at play here is George Paton’s philosophy, which is acquiring as many picks as possible versus Payton’s, which history has shown he isn’t afraid of being aggressive in the draft to get his guys. It will be interesting to see how that plays out and whose voice ends up being heard when the rubber meets the road.

As eager as we all are to see the Broncos be competitive again, eight years after their Super Bowl 50 victory, a little bit more patience might need to be exercised before that transpires. What do you think, Broncos Country? Can the Broncos make enough moves this offseason to propel themselves into legitimate competitors in 2024? Sound off in the comments section and let me know what you think!

As always—thanks for reading. Here is today’s offering of articles and media for Horse Tracks.

