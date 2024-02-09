Report: Marcus Dixon leaves Broncos to join the Vikings as their defensive line coach

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, Marcus Dixon, who served as the Broncos defensive line coach the past two seasons is leaving the team to join the Minnesota Vikings as their defensive line coach. 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis has confirmed the report and now the Broncos will be looking for a defensive backs and defensive line coach.

Sources say Broncos DL coach Marcus Dixon is expected to leave for Minnesota and become the Vikings' new DL coach. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) February 9, 2024

Marcus Dixon originally joined the team back in 2022 when he followed Ejiro Evero from the Los Angeles Rams to the Denver Broncos. Evero served as the Broncos defensive coordinator for one season while Dixon served as the Broncos' defensive line coach the past two seasons. The Broncos blocked Dixon from following Evero to the Panthers last season but are now allowing him to leave this season.

This is the second young defensive coach the Broncos allowed to leave in the past week. Christian Parker who served as the defensive back coach the past three seasons left to join Vic Fangio’s staff in Philadelphia and now Dixon will join Brian Flores's staff in Minnesota.

Now, the Broncos will be looking for two key positional coaches for their defensive staff. Parker has been credited for the development of the Broncos' defensive backs which include Pat Surtain, Ja’Quan McMillian, P.J. Locke, Caden Sterns, and others. As for the defensive line, that unit needed help regardless. The lack of talent was evident last season as the Broncos ranked near the bottom in run defense. Whoever takes over for Dixon will need to help develop and improve the Broncos' interior defensive line players moving forward.

Stay tuned as we learn who the Broncos will hire to replace Christian Parker and Marcus Dixon and the impact that will have on the team moving forward.