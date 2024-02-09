Broncos head coach Sean Payton shoots down trade up rumors

A few weeks back, Denver Sports Cecil Lammey tweeted out that many in the scouting community believe Broncos head coach Sean Payton will make a big move up for a quarterback in the draft. This report was backed up by draft insider Tony Pauline who even mentioned the team would include All-Pro cornerback Pat Surtain in a deal as a last resort if needed. However, it appears that these rumors are incorrect or at least premature.

Head Coach Sean Payton made the rounds at the Super Bowl today and shot down these rumors and stated that they haven’t even begun their draft meetings yet.

There’s been a lot of talk about the #broncos moving up for a QB, Per Payton the Broncos haven’t even started looking at QBs in the draft. That starts Monday. This is great stuff. https://t.co/6tpNcf4xpD — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) February 9, 2024

Payton met with 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis quickly this morning in between media appearances at the Super Bowl and has this to say about these rumors. He told Klis that the team has not even begun their draft meetings and continued with: “So anything you’ve read and heard, it starts on Monday.”. Payton continued to shoot down these rumors on his appearance on the Up And Adams show this morning.

This quote from Mike Klis’s story on Payton’s comments sums up his frustrations with these reports and rumors that have come out about a potential trade up.

“I want you to go back and read the initial report and it’s coming from someone’s garage. My point is if you do the homework on it, I couldn’t tell you the jersey numbers of these guys.”

Klis then asked him if the team would look for a quarterback through free agency and Payton repeated that it all starts Monday and voiced his frustrations with the source of the rumor.

“It all starts this next week. So we haven’t even begun the process. We’re having to answer questions about a blogger.”

A few weeks back after these reports and rumors came out, NFL Network’s James Palmer appeared on DNVR and essentially said the same thing as Payton. He said, “It is way too early for any of these things to be actually legitimate” which Payton has repeatedly said today in various media reports. KOA’s Benjamin Allbright also repeatedly shot down these rumors in the past few weeks.

Does this mean the Broncos won’t make a major trade-up for a quarterback? Nope. It just simply means that they have not started their evaluation process yet and any reports or rumors stating anything else are not factual.

With all that said, Payton did say this on the Up and Adams show this morning: “If we like one of these quarterbacks a lot, I’m unconcerned where people think we should draft them.”.

So, buckle up because it could be an eventful few months ahead for the Broncos and their search for their next starting quarterback.