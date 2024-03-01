Broncos reportedly to begin making roster moves next week

According to Mike Klis from 9News, the Denver Broncos will begin making roster moves next week. Those will include strategic releases of some veterans and various contract restructures. The biggest news from his report is that the team has a list of in-house free agents they would love to bring back.

Expect Broncos to start housecleaning their roster next week. Contract restructures, conversions, maybe a release or two. Got to get cap straight so they’re ready for FAgency that essentially opens on Monday, March 11. Team has many of its own FAgents it wants to sign back. — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) March 1, 2024

Even though the NFL raised the salary cap much higher than previously expected, the Broncos are still over the cap and will need to make some significant roster moves to prepare for free agency in less than two weeks. Looking back on a post I wrote up a month ago about all the ways Denver could free up salary cap, the first came from releasing some veterans.

I think they still move forward with releasing defensive tackle D.J. Jones and probably cornerback Damarri Mathis. Those moves would move $11 million off the books. The main restructure candidate would be wide receiver Tim Patrick, who the team is hoping to keep in 2024, but not with his current cap hit.

The rest of the salary cap savings will likely come from conversions. Candidates for those moves would be wide receiver Courtland Sutton, offensive guard Ben Powers, and defensive lineman Zack Allen. All that would give them plenty of wiggle room to attack the last part of Klis’s update: re-signing their own free agents.

The obvious choices there would be Sean Payton’s own guys that he brought over from the New Orleans Saints. Fullback Michael Burton, kicker Wil Lutz, tight end Adam Trautman, and wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey are all guys I think could end up re-signing with the Broncos in the next two weeks. One player I hope makes the list of re-signings would be P.J. Locke, but we’ll have to wait and see.

What do you think the Broncos do next week? Share in the comments section below.