Broncos rebuild is finally happening

Good morning, Broncos Country!

This is what a rebuild looks like.

It’s also eight years in the making. Better late than never.

Finally, and thankfully, the Denver Broncos are being bulldozed of the horridness since Super Bowl 50. Obviously, it’s too early to tell if this will work, but trying to find the path back to success without a compass or map wasn’t working.

This is the starting point, and there are still moves to make before the league year begins. Whether that’s contract restructures, more trades or cuts.

And if this is a full-fledged rebuild, trade Pat Surtain II for even more NFL Draft capital. Or use him as a piece to move up in the Draft to get the quarterback that Payton wants.

It’s nice to finally see action taken to get this franchise out of the abyss it’s been stuck in and continues to sink deeper with each passing season.

Hopefully, this is what the path back to contention looks like.

