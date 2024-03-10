Report: Kirk Cousins is expected to hit free agency and the Falcons and ‘quite possibly’ the Broncos are in on him

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, he says that quarterback Kirk Cousins is expected to hit free agency, and the Atlanta Falcons and ‘quite possibly’ the Denver Broncos are teams who will be interested in the veteran quarterback. He states that the Vikings are still in this and Cousins remains in contact but that he is expected to hit free agency.

The #Vikings and Kirk Cousins remain in communication, but it appears the four-time Pro Bowl QB will test the free-agent market, which opens at noon ET on Monday. @NFLTotalAccess @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/qwGM49Cier — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 10, 2024

Peliserro states that a deal could come together quickly after the legal tampering period opens tomorrow at 10 am MT and that a deal for Cousins could push toward $40 million dollars average per year. He continues by saying the structure and guarantees in the contract will be important for Cousins since he has played under a fully guaranteed contract for the past nine seasons with the Vikings.

Obviously, this would be a shocking move for the Broncos who are taking a historic cap hit after releasing quarterback Russell Wilson. Sure, they have cleared a decent amount of cap space but going out and signing Kirk Cousins to a $40 million dollar APY contract on top of that would be pretty wild. With that said, pairing a veteran like Cousins with head coach Sean Payton would make sense and there could be some mutual interest there potentially. If that were to happen, the Broncos would need to get very creative to make this work with Cousins.

Right now, It seems like the Falcons and Vikings are the most likely landing spot for Cousins, the Broncos reported interest shows how aggressive Sean Payton will be this offseason to acquire his quarterback.

Kirk Cousins has been a solid quarterback for the Vikings since signing with them but is coming off an Achilles injury and will turn 36 years of age before the start of the 2024 regular season. Signing him to a lengthy deal that will most likely be heavily guaranteed would be a risky move for the Broncos.

I would anticipate Cousins signing elsewhere but you never know in the NFL. The legal tampering period begins tomorrow 10 am MT so we’ll have to keep an eye out for this potential deal.