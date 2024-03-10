Broncos’ safety P.J. Locke’s contract details

The Denver Broncos re-signed two of their own in wide receiver Tim Patrick and safety P.J. Locke last week. We got the contract details for Patrick pretty quickly, but Locke’s dropped a little bit later.

According to Mike Klis of 9News, Locke’s two-year, $7 million deal is pretty straight-forward.

2024 : $2 million signing bonus; $1.245 million salary (guaranteed); $255,000 per/game ($15K per) roster bonus. Total: $3.5 million

: $2 million signing bonus; $1.245 million salary (guaranteed); $255,000 per/game ($15K per) roster bonus. Total: $3.5 million 2025: $2.99 million base (not guaranteed), $510,000 per/game ($30K) roster bonus. Total: $3.5 million

It’s essentially a one-year deal, but if Locke plays like he did last season they would have 2025 to work out a long-term deal for a rising star.

Aaron Wilson also noted that there were plenty of incentives for Locke to earn more through interceptions and playing time.

#Broncos P.J. Locke: two years, $7M, $3.245M gtd, $2M signing bonus, salaries $1.245M (gtd), $2.99M; $15K per game roster bonus 2024; $30K per game active roster bonus 2025 lg yr.; $500K interceptions, playtime incentive 2024; up to $500K interceptions, playtime, club… — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 11, 2024

Locke came in and played really well last season with 53 tackles, 2 tackles for a loss, forced 2 fumbles, 5 pass deflections and 1 interception. His play ultimately led to the team releasing veteran Kareem Jackson. This is a great deal for Denver. If Locke works out then they are in great position to extend him beyond the 2024 or 2025 seasons.