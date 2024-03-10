 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Broncos’ safety P.J. Locke’s contract details

The Denver Broncos re-signed safety P.J. Locke to a two-year deal this week. Here are the contract details.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos re-signed two of their own in wide receiver Tim Patrick and safety P.J. Locke last week. We got the contract details for Patrick pretty quickly, but Locke’s dropped a little bit later.

According to Mike Klis of 9News, Locke’s two-year, $7 million deal is pretty straight-forward.

  • 2024: $2 million signing bonus; $1.245 million salary (guaranteed); $255,000 per/game ($15K per) roster bonus. Total: $3.5 million
  • 2025: $2.99 million base (not guaranteed), $510,000 per/game ($30K) roster bonus. Total: $3.5 million

It’s essentially a one-year deal, but if Locke plays like he did last season they would have 2025 to work out a long-term deal for a rising star.

Aaron Wilson also noted that there were plenty of incentives for Locke to earn more through interceptions and playing time.

Locke came in and played really well last season with 53 tackles, 2 tackles for a loss, forced 2 fumbles, 5 pass deflections and 1 interception. His play ultimately led to the team releasing veteran Kareem Jackson. This is a great deal for Denver. If Locke works out then they are in great position to extend him beyond the 2024 or 2025 seasons.

