BREAKING: Russell Wilson plans to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers

According to ESPN’s lead NFL analyst Adam Schefter, former Denver Broncos starting quarterback Russell Wilson plans to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers once he is released by the Broncos on Wednesday.

NFL Network’s lead analyst Ian Rapoport is reporting that Wilson is signing a one-year deal worth $1.2 million dollars to join the Steelers. So, as expected, Wilson signed for the bare minimum to join the Steelers while the Broncos will pay him the remaining $38 million dollars this year.

Nine-time Pro-Bowl QB and former Super-Bowl champ Russell Wilson plans to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per league sources. Wilson will sign a team-friendly, one-year deal in which the Broncos will wind up paying $38 million of his salary while Wilson wears the black and… pic.twitter.com/eqQC8w0tIK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

Schefter states that Wilson is going to sign a team-friendly one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Broncos will be on the hook for $38 million dollars of his salary this upcoming season.

As we know, on Monday the team announced that they would be releasing veteran quarterback Russell Wilson at the start of the league year. Then it was reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the team has given Wilson permission to speak and meet with other teams before the start of free agency. Then, later in the week, Wilson first met with the Giants and then with the Steelers before the two sides coming to an agreement a few days later.

Now that Wilson has signed with the Steelers, he will be competing with Kenny Pickett and potentially Mason Rudolph for their starting quarterback job. Pickett had a promising first year but his second year was filled with struggles and injuries which led to the team starting Mason Rudolph in a playoff game vs. the Buffalo Bills.

Wilson will give them a veteran quarterback with a winning background to compete with their young quarterbacks. The team just hired former Falcons Head Coach Arthur Smith as their offensive coordinator and had success with a veteran quarterback with the Titans when he was their offensive coordinator, so this move makes sense.

The Steelers will travel to Denver next season to take on the Broncos in what figures to be a highly anticipated game. This will be the third year in a row the Broncos will have a revenge game on their schedule. Hopefully, this one goes better than the week one disaster in Seattle and the home game vs. Nathaniel Hackett last year.