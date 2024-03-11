Broncos have cleared nearly $50 million in salary cap space ahead of free agency

The Denver Broncos have been quite busy ahead of the start of NFL free agency this week. With legal tampering officially kicking off today, I thought it might be good to get some updated salary cap numbers out there for us fans.

Spotrac dropped a tweet on Saturday showing the Broncos had freed up nearly $50 million in cap space in the last week, which seemed a lot easier than I expected it to be last month.

The #Broncos have now freed up $49M of 2024 cap space with:



- Justin Simmons' release

- Jerry Jeudy's Trade

- Mike McGlinchey's conversion

- Tim Patrick's restructure

- Chris Manhertz's release



They approach the tampering period with around $28M to work with. — Spotrac (@spotrac) March 9, 2024

However, Spotrac had not yet updated their salary cap estimate for Denver after the P.J. Locke re-signing this weekend, so I went with OverTheCap’s numbers since they had. Currently, they sit at $28.87 million in salary cap space heading into free agency. That number immediately jumps to $38.84 million if they also moved on from defensive tackle D.J. Jones, which is something many expected to happen already.

There are other contractual moves they can make to free up even more, but I’m not sure they will do that. The other big question mark comes from Courtland Sutton’s rather ambiguous activity on social media over the last week with the release of Russell Wilson and trade of Jerry Jeudy. He could also be on the move at some point this offseason. If he were traded that would clear another $10 million in salary cap off the books for 2024.

In short, Sean Payton and the Broncos have zero worries about managing the roster and salary cap in a post-Wilson world. The real question is how he’ll field a competitive football team getting rid of core veteran starters like Justin Simmons. We’ll just have to wait and see on that front.