Adios Russell Wilson

Sunday night, it was reported that Russell Wilson will sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers when free agency and the new league year officially begin on Wednesday. It was just two short years ago that news broke that ol’ Russ was coming to Denver to solve all of our quarterback woes. It worked with Peyton Manning, why wouldn’t it work with Wilson?

Russell Wilson, it would turn out, was not the second-coming of Peyton Manning.

While his 42-touchdowns and 19-interceptions suggest a type of production that lends itself to at worst middling success, it’s the mere 11-wins over 30-games that was his ouster out of Denver. More importantly, it was the lackluster, dumbed-down vanilla offense that Wilson was given in 2023 that made watching the Broncos so frustrating. The big “anything can happen at any moment” plays that used to be a hallmark of Broncos football never materialized for Wilson. In their place were screen passes and laughable dump passes that inevitably were stopped for little or no gain (if we were lucky).

Granted, the Broncos did Russ no favors in hiring Nathaniel Hackett to lead Wilson’s first year in Denver. Had there been a competent and steady hand, the cult of Wilson’s personality - the office, the personal staff, all the special treatment - wouldn’t have been allowed to have become the festering irritant it was to Sean Payton... but then there might never have been a need for Sean Payton if that were the case in the first place.

In the end, the Russell Wilson experiment turned out to be nothing short a total and crushing disaster that set the team, franchise, and region back at least 5-years. Russ will be known in Denver more for what he cost the team in salary cap, draft capital, and soured expectations than for anything he ever did on the field.

It started with a bang and ended with a sad little Pittsburgh-sized whimper. The Russell Wilson era in Denver is over and the Broncos are better for it. It’s just going to hurt a little longer until the Broncos can recover from this debacle of a signing.

Win some, lose some (or a lot), I guess.

Headlines

Broncos figure to land a quarterback in NFL free agency | 9news.com

After saying goodbye to the disappointing Russell Wilson era, the Denver Broncos and coach Sean Payton figure to double on the quarterback position this offseason.

Broncos release players due to exceeding salary-cap | Denver Broncos | denvergazette.com

On Thursday, the Broncos saved $14.5 million on the cap by releasing star safety Justin Simmons. And on Friday they made moves to save about $21 million.

Denver Broncos 2024 NFL offseason primer: After resolving Russell Wilson situation, what else needs fixing? - Yahoo Sports

Here's a look at what's ahead for the Broncos' offseason, including what to do after parting ways with QB Russell Wilson and a host of other issues.

Sources -- Russell Wilson to sign free agent deal with Steelers - ESPN

Russell Wilson will sign a team-friendly, one-year deal with the Steelers. The Broncos will wind up paying $38 million while he wears the black and yellow.

Quarterback Russell Wilson plans to sign with Steelers when new league year begins

Quarterback Russell Wilson plans to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers when the new league year begins on March 13, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday night.

Russell Wilson to sign with Steelers: Super Bowl winning QB agrees to one-year deal with Pittsburgh - CBSSports.com

Former Seahawks, Broncos QB has found his next landing spot

Report: Giants re-sign LS Casey Kreiter - NBC Sports

The Giants re-signed long snapper Casey Kreiter on Sunday, Ryan Dunleavy of The New York Post reports.

Baker Mayfield re-signing with Buccaneers as QB reaches three-year deal worth up to $115 million - CBSSports.com

The Bucs are keeping their starter after his impressive 2023 season

2024 NFL free agency, offseason rumors: Live updates, latest on Kirk Cousins, Saquon Barkley, more free agents - CBSSports.com

Keep it locked here for the latest offseason buzz heading into the legal tampering period

Chris Jones, Chiefs reach record-setting five-year deal worth nearly $160M with $95M guaranteed, per report - CBSSports.com

Jones is staying in Kansas City through the 2028 season

Mac Jones trade grades: Patriots unloading former first-rounder for late pick, Jaguars landing QB for cheap - CBSSports.com

Born and raised in Jacksonville, Jones returns to his hometown to serve as Trevor Lawrence's backup

Niners to release Arik Armstead after defensive lineman declined pay cut

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead has declined a pay cut and will be released, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday, per a source.

LB Bobby Wagner expected to test free agency, currently considered unlikely to return to Seahawks

Seattle Linebacker Bobby Wagner is expected to test free agency and is currently viewed as unlikely to return to the Seahawks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday, per a source.

Report: Dolphins re-sign OL Robert Jones - NBC Sports

The Dolphins are bringing back offensive lineman Robert Jones, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Report: Foley Fatukasi agrees to terms with Texans - NBC Sports

The Texans have agreed to terms with free agent defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi on a one-year deal, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

Eagles will let tight end Jack Stoll hit free agency - NBC Sports

The Eagles had the opportunity to keep tight end Jack Stoll as a restricted free agent, but they've decided to let him test the market.

Yes, it looks like Kirk Cousins will test free agency - NBC Sports

Technically, it's news that it appears Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will test free agency.

Eagles DT Fletcher Cox, six-time Pro Bowler, retiring from NFL - ESPN

Six-time Pro Bowl Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox announced Sunday he is retiring.

Bourne agrees with Patriots on 3-year deal worth up to $33M - ESPN

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne has agreed to return to New England on a three-year deal worth up to $33 million, his agent told ESPN on Sunday.