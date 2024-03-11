Report: Broncos plan to sign safety Brandon Jones to a 3-year deal

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Denver Broncos plan to sign former Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones to a three-year deal. It’s a three-year deal for Jones worth up $22.5 million dollars with $12.5 million guaranteed over those three years.

Jones was a third-round pick by the Dolphins during the 2020 NFL Draft and he spent the past four seasons with them. During those four seasons, Jones played in 54 games and started 30 games during that span and totaled 238 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, 8 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 9 pass deflections, and 3 interceptions. This past year for the Dolphins, Jones played in 16 games and started 6 of those games and totaled 48 tackles, 2 tackles for a loss, 1 forced fumble, and had 2 interceptions.

Jones now joins a safety room that has recently re-signed P.J. Locke, Caden Sterns, and JL Skinner. I would expect Jones and Locke to be your starters this upcoming season with Sterns and Skinners as your backups. This gives the Broncos a young overall room with some potential moving forward.

Earlier this week, the Broncos released longtime safety Justin Simmons and released veteran Kareem Jackson during the season. So, the Broncos are going to have a new look at the safety position this upcoming season.

I like this move for the Broncos. Jones will turn 26 years old and was a productive player for the Dolphins during his time there. The Broncos need new blood on defense and Jones and Locke to an extent gives them that. Replacing multi-time All-Pro Justin Simmons will not be easy but I am excited to see how this pair of safeties do this upcoming season.

The other upside of this deal and Locke’s deal is cost. The Broncos pair of safety’s cost less than what Justin Simmons was slated to make so they’re saving some money and cap space there.

What do you think Broncos Country? Do you like this deal and the pairing of P.J. Locke and Brandon Jones at the safety position?