Report: Broncos discussing Sam Darnold and Zach Wilson

According to CBS Sports’s NFL insider Jonathan Jones, the Denver Broncos have discussed acquiring quarterbacks like Sam Darnold and New York Jets' former second overall pick, Zach Wilson

Now that Kirk Cousins has landed in Atlanta, the free-agent QB market should start to take shape. Broncos have discussed names like Sam Darnold and Zach Wilson, sources say. Jacoby Brissett and Joe Flacco are potential options in New England. Flacco could also return to Browns. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) March 11, 2024

Sam Darnold, who was the 3rd overall pick, and John Elway’s top choice at quarterback in the 2018 NFL Draft has bounced around the league. He played for the Jets before being traded to the Panthers and then eventually signing with the 49ers last season. Now, he is being viewed as a potential bridge option for teams like the Broncos.

There has been a lot of smoke around Darnold and the Broncos leading up to free agency. He could be signed as competition to go with Jarrett Stidham and likely a rookie who could be added in the first round of the draft. With the likes of Kirk Cousins and Baker Mayfield already signed, Darnold is one of the top names remaining who could interest teams like the Broncos and Vikings.

As for Zach Wilson, the former 2nd overall pick in the 2021 draft has been a major disappointment in New York and they’re looking to get rid of him. He is currently on the Jets roster but he can likely be had for a late-round pick (Mac Jones went for a 6th-round pick) and comes with the 2nd overall pick pedigree. However, he has been a major disappointment with the Jets, struggled with confidence, and has been benched multiple times.

Payton could view him as a low-risk/high-reward reclamation project who he can build up into the player many thought he would be when he went second overall. Plus, Wilson who was born, raised, and went to school in Utah would be closer to home and out of the brutal East Coast New York market. Having a fresh start elsewhere that is closer to home could be beneficial for Wilson.

Neither of these additions moves the needle for me personally. Darnold is on par with Stidham and Wilson is a major bust who may never figure it out in the league. However, the Broncos have to do something at quarterback and need to protect themselves in case they cannot get a quarterback in the draft.

We shall see how it plays out, but this is the reality for the Broncos. Taking on former first-round pick busts and hoping Sean Payton can bring out the best in them, which he is known to do, and pair them with a rookie quarterback.