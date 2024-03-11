Report: Center Lloyd Cushenberry agrees to terms with the Titans

According to CBS Sports’s Jonathon Jones, former Denver Broncos center Lloyd Cushenberry is expected to sign a three-year deal with the Tennessee Titans. The details of the deal have not been reported as of yet.

The former Broncos third-round pick who started 57 games for the team during his four seasons with the team was expected to leave via free agency this offseason and now he has signed with the Titans. He is coming off arguably the best season of his career and it came at a good time for the powerful center. Now, the Broncos need to find a replacement for him moving forward.

Cushenberry played in 57 games for the Broncos and only missed nine games, all in 2022, during his career. So, he has been reliable, and productive and the Broncos have a lot of snaps to replace moving forward.

The two in-house replacements appear to be Luke Wattenberg and Alex Forsyth. Wattenberg is entering his third year in the league and has been a backup guard/center for the Broncos while Forsyth was a seventh-round pick for the team last season. I expect both to compete for the job and the team to not add to this position unless they have to later in the offseason.

So, expect this battle to continue throughout the spring during OTA’s and minicamp and likely into training camp. I would imagine Wattenberg would get the first crack at starting but it could be a pretty even battle at the start. For what it is worth, Broncos general manager George Paton told reporters back in January that they feel like Alex Forsyth is a starter in this league, so we shall see how it plays out.

As for Cushenberry, the Broncos are losing a reliable player who played a lot of snaps for the team and is coming off his best year. Sean Payton values his offensive line/trenches, so while I expect Wattenberg and Forsyth to be the two, I would not rule out the team spending a high draft pick on a center if they like the player. His track record at New Orleans says we should not rule that out.