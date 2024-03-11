Report: Wil Lutz signs a three-year deal with the Jaguars

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Jacksonville Jaguars have signed kicker Wil Lutz to a three-year deal.

Kicker news: The #Jaguars are signing former #Broncos kicker Wil Lutz, sources say. He gets a 3-year deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024

Lutz was acquired by the Denver Broncos before the start of the season after the team released kicker Brandon McManus who ironically, signed with the Jaguars. Now, the Jaguars replace McManus with another former Broncos kicker.

The veteran kicker was pretty solid for the Broncos and had a bounce-back year after struggling last season with the Saints. His 88.2% field goal percentage was the third highest of his career and a bounce-back from the 74.2% he had last season with the Saints.

Of his four misses, two of them were from 50+ yards while one was in the 30-39 range and the other was in the 40-49 range. So, with that in mind, Lutz was fairly reliable for the Broncos. As for extra points, he missed two of them including a blocked XP vs. the Bills. The other came in the season finale vs. the Raiders but again, he was fairly reliable here as well.

His notable moment this season happened on a Monday Night in Buffalo in primetime. The clock was in the final seconds and ticking to zero as the field unit rushed onto the field to attempt the kick. Unfortunately, Lutz missed the first attempt but a 12th man on the field penalty against Buffalo gave him a chance at redemption and he kicked the next one right down the middle as the clock hit zero to win the game. The penalty saved him from a rough miss but this game-winner was the highlight of his season.

The Broncos reportedly wanted to keep Lutz, who was Payton’s longtime kicker with the Saints, and then followed him to Denver, but now they have to look elsewhere for their starting kicker.