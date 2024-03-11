Report: Kicker Wil Lutz has changed his mind and is re-signing with the Broncos, not the Jaguars

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, kicker Wil Lutz who reportedly agreed to terms with the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier in the day has changed his mind and is re-signing with the Denver Broncos on a two-year deal.

First free-agent change: Kicker Will Lutz, who agreed to terms earlier in the day with Jacksonville, changed his mind and is remaining in Denver. Broncos get back their kicker, Jaguars now need one. pic.twitter.com/g7joMDg2QP — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

According to Chris Tommason who spoke to Lutz’s agent John Perla, he says that Lutz rethought his decision and decided that Jacksonville was not the right spot for him and that Denver was.

“There was an agreement originally with Jacksonville and then it was redone with the Broncos. We didn’t have anything in writing. He just thought about it and decided that Jacksonville was not the right spot for him.”

Lutz is coming off a pretty good season for the Broncos where he made 30-34 of his field goal attempts (88.2%) and went 29-31 on XP attempts(93.5%) .

Last summer, the Denver Broncos and Sean Payton surprised everyone when the team released longtime kicker Brandon McManus. The Super Bowl 50 winner was with the team since 2014 and became a fan favorite but Payton and the Broncos decided to go in a different direction.

They had a training camp battle between Brett Maher and Elliott Fry but neither impressed and the Broncos ended up swinging a trade for longtime Saints kicker Wil Lutz who kicked for Payton during his time with them. Meanwhile, McManus ended up taking his talents to Jacksonville as he signed with the Jaguars and became their starting kicker.

Lutz was pretty solid for the Broncos and had a bounce-back year after struggling last season with the Saints. His 88.2% field goal percentage was the third highest of his career and a bounce-back from the 74.2% he had last season with the Saints.

Of his four misses, two of them were from 50+ yards while one was in the 30-39 range and the other was in the 40-49 range. So, with that in mind, Lutz was fairly reliable for the Broncos. As for extra points, he missed two of them including a blocked XP vs. the Bills. The other came in the season finale vs. the Raiders but again, he was fairly reliable here as well.

His notable moment this season happened on a Monday Night in Buffalo in primetime. The clock was in the final seconds and ticking to zero as the field unit rushed onto the field to attempt the kick. Unfortunately, Lutz missed the first attempt but a 12th man on the field penalty against Buffalo gave him a chance at redemption and he kicked the next one right down the middle as the clock hit zero to win the game. The penalty saved him from a rough miss but this game-winner was the highlight of his season.

At the end of the day, Sean Payton made sure to bring back a kicker he can trust and one that is coming off a great year. Lutz decided that Jacksonville was not for him and wanted to be a member of the Broncos.