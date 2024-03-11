Report: Quarterback Sam Darnold is weighing offers from the Vikings and Broncos

According to Boston Globe’s Ben Volin, he is hearing buzz that Sam Darnold is currently weighing offers from the Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos.

Darnold has been widely connected to the Broncos as an option leading to the start of free agency and the Vikings now need a quarterback with Kirk Cousins heading south to Atlanta.

This is the second report today connecting Darnold to the Broncos and there were whispers before the start of free agency as well. The former third overall pick spent the season in San Francisco learning under Kyle Shanahan and quarterback coach and former Broncos quarterback/announcer Brian Griese. Now, he is entering the free agent market with a chance to have another shot at starting.

Both the Broncos and Vikings are looking at quarterback help so it makes sense that they would have interest in Darnold. The Broncos moved on from Russell Wilson while Kirk Cousins signed with the Falcons. The Broncos do have Jarrett Stidham on the roster while the Vikings just have Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall on the roster, so Darnold will be choosing between these two destinations.

What might give the Vikings the better odds here is the weapons they currently have. Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson, and likely more added this offseason is a great core to work with. Meanwhile, the Broncos are lacking weapons and are relying on the scheme of Sean Payton to make things work.

Also going against the Broncos, Darnold would likely have to compete with Jarrett Stidham for a starting job. It seems unlikely that both would make the team so the lack of security there could be an issue. Both teams likely will draft a quarterback at some point during the draft so that potentially complicates the matter as well. So, we shall see how much of this matters in the end to Darnold if this report/buzz ends up being true.